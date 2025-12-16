Grinch spaghetti explained: How to make the viral green Christmas pasta at home

Grinch spaghetti has taken over TikTok this holiday season. It is not in a glossy, food-styling way either. The clips going viral online are more from real kitchens with kids hovering, pots boiling over, and someone filming while stirring. The idea behind it is about as basic as it gets. You take normal spaghetti. You turn it green, and that is it. The clips rack up views, sure, but that is not why people keep making them.

They make it because it doesn't require a lot of preparation or effort. Many influencers have shared their versions as an alternative to the traditional Christmas Eve dinner routine. Some families are fully on board. Others look at the plate, laugh, and pass it by. Either way, it becomes part of the night.

Why is Grinch spaghetti trending That is kind of the appeal. It looks exciting on the dinner table, but there is very little effort behind it. It requires no special prep and no stress, which matters when you already have a dozen things going on in the kitchen.

When you break it down, Grinch spaghetti is exactly what it sounds like. Spaghetti cooked in green-dyed water, mixed with sauce, and served without trying to tone it down or make it subtle.

Grinch spaghetti ingredients You will need spaghetti, water, salt, and green liquid food colouring. Around 20 drops usually get you that bright Grinch green. After that, it is just your usual pasta sauce and whatever toppings you like. Meatballs, vegetables, plant-based options. It all works.

Some people use spinach or vegetable pasta to get the colour naturally, but most stick with regular spaghetti. Cooking it in coloured water gives you a much brighter result.

Grinch spaghetti step-by-step recipe 1. Fill a big pot with water and bring it to a proper boil. Salt it the way you normally would for pasta.

2. Once it is boiling, add the green food colouring. You should be able to see the colour clearly before adding the pasta. If it still looks weak, add a little more.

3. Drop the dry spaghetti and cook it according to the packet. Stir it a few times so it doesn't clump, and the colour spreads evenly.

4. When it is done, drain it well. A quick rinse with cool water helps lock in the colour and prevents it from staining other items. Shake off the excess water.

5. From there, it is just pasta night. Toss it with sauce. Red sauce looks festive due to the contrast, but creamy sauces or even butter work just as well. Serve it straight away.

How to serve Grinch spaghetti This is where people start playing around. Some use cookie cutters to shape meat or meatballs into hearts and drop them in the middle. Others do not bother and just pile the green spaghetti onto plates.

Plant-based versions seamlessly integrate without altering the process.

That flexibility is why this dish keeps popping up. It is quick and yet odd enough to feel special on a night that is already busy, loud and a little chaotic.

FAQs What is Grinch spaghetti? Grinch spaghetti is a fun holiday dish made by cooking regular spaghetti in green-coloured water, inspired by the Grinch and popular on TikTok during Christmas.