‘Had to save myself’: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on why she left Kanye West, mental health episodes and more

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the struggles of being married to Kanye West (now Ye) while he battled mental health issues. The couple married in 2014 and has four children.

Ye’s first major breakdown occurred in 2016, leading to his hospitalisation. Kim filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finalised in 2022.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian said she had wanted to help him. But, Ye’s refusal to make positive changes made the relationship toxic.

“When someone isn’t willing to make changes that I think would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic,” Kardashian said.

She also shared that leaving Kanye was especially difficult because of their children. Nevertheless, once she realised things would not improve, she had to make the tough decision to move on.

Kim spoke about Ye’s erratic behaviour, including public outbursts and controversial comments. Kardashian said the experience taught her about emotional limits.

“Once you get to a place where you feel like it’s not going to change or get better, you have to make some serious choices on what you’re going to do. That’s a really hard reality to face,” the socialite added.

Kim Kardashian shared she often felt unsafe during her marriage to Kanye West, not physically, but emotionally and financially. She recalled coming home to find all their cars gone because West had given them away during one of his “episodes”.

“We had five Lamborghinis. I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he were in an episode. I’d be like, ‘Oh, wait. Where are all our cars? Like, my new car?’ It would be like, ‘Oh, he gave them away to all of his friends',” Kim Kardashian revealed.

Right decision to leave Kanye West Kim Kardashian thinks it was the right decision to leave Kanye West.

“I had to save myself to be a better mom for everyone. I think, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it,” the SKIMS co-founder said.

After their separation, Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson, who later became a target of West’s online harassment. West even released a music video showing a clay version of himself burying Pete’s head.

Kardashian said that the incident had left her deeply hurt and cautious about dating again. She admitted that she now avoids public relationships to protect others from similar experiences.

