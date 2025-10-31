Halloween 2025: Chipotle’s Boorito food deal explained — timing, products on offer for $6 and more

Halloween lands on 31 October, and along with candy buckets and costumes, it also brings a long list of food deals. Big chains across the US are rolling out eerie-good offers — from Chipotle's $6 burritos to Burger King's glowing orange burgers — to help fans celebrate the spooky season without spending a fortune. No matter what your plans look like, the food game is stacked.

Chipotle brings back the $6 Boorito The cult-favorite Boorito deal returns this Halloween. From 3 pm until close on 31 October, Chipotle Rewards members can enjoy any entrée - including burritos, bowls, tacos, salads, or quesadillas - for $6 when ordering in person. No delivery loopholes here; you have got to show up, and yes, costumes are encouraged.

Chipotle’s also running its Boorito Costume Contest on TikTok through 2 November. Post your best costume with #BooritoCostumeContest for a chance to win a Chipotle VIP Card worth 50 free entrées.

Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release, "Boorito started as a simple way to bring people together on Halloween, and over 25 years it has grown to become the biggest annual celebration of our real fans and real food.” “Boorito has long served as a runway for our guests to show off their creative costumes, so we're leveraging TikTok to drive additional excitement and inspiration this year,” he added.

Burger King’s $5 Jack-O-Lantern Whopper Burger King is flipping the script with a bright orange Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, topped with black sesame seeds and priced at $5 for Royal Perks members. The Halloween-themed “Monster Menu” doesn’t stop there - it includes Vampire Nuggets, Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and a Franken-Candy Sundae, available for one day only at select stores.

Outback, Moe’s, and Dunkin’ join the spooky lineup Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering a buy-one-get-one entrée deal for members from 31 October to 1 November. Just mention the deal in-store or redeem it through the Moe Rewards app.

Outback Steakhouse is serving up a family-friendly treat - one free kids’ meal with every adult entrée. Use code SPOOKYFREE online or say it at the table.

Auntie Anne’s adds a twist with a Halloween Bucket promo that earns a $5 reward for every purchase between 27 and 31 October. And Dunkin’ fans get triple points on donuts and Munchkins from 29–31 October.

Whether you are out trick-or-treating or binging scary movies at home, these deals make sure Halloween ends with a full plate.

