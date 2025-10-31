Halloween 2025: Scary-good food deals, freebies and festive menus across US, from Burger King to KFC

Restaurant chains across the US are celebrating Halloween with eerie-good discounts, freebies, and festive menu twists. Whether you are trick-or-treating, hosting a watch party, or staying in — these Halloween specials promise to make the day delicious.

USA Today reported that, according to a new survey by Numerator, 56% of Americans plan to decorate their homes this Halloween, and just as many will hand out candy. About 38% say they will spend the day with friends and family, while nearly one in five plan to attend a public event.

But even if your plans don’t involve costumes or candy bowls, you can still score some serious savings at your favorite spots.

Chipotle’s $6 “Boorito” Returns The chain’s famous Boorito event is back on October 31 from 3 pm to closing time. Chipotle Rewards members can grab a burrito, bowl, tacos, salad, or quesadilla for $6 when they order in person. Online and delivery orders don’t qualify - so you will have to show up in costume to cash in.

Chipotle is also running its Boorito Costume Contest on TikTok from 27 October to 2 November. Post your costume using #BooritoCostumeContest for a shot at winning a Chipotle VIP Card loaded with 50 free entrées.

Burger King’s $5 Jack-O-Lantern Whopper For one day only, Royal Perks members can sink their fangs into a $5 Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, featuring an orange bun sprinkled with black sesame seeds. The Monster Menu also includes Vampire Nuggets, Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and a Franken-Candy Sundae. All are available at participating locations while supplies last.

Moe’s Southwest Grill BOGO Deal Moe Rewards members can grab a buy-one-get-one entrée from 31 October through 1 November. The offer can be redeemed in-store (just mention the deal) or online via the Moe Rewards app.

KFC’s Nugget Bucket for $20 This Halloween, KFC Rewards members can score 50 nuggets and 10 sauces for $20, USA Today reported. The offer is online-only through the KFC app or website.

Outback Steakhouse Free Kids’ Meal Families dining at Outback on Halloween can enjoy one free kids’ meal with any adult entrée. Use code SPOOKYFREE when ordering online or mention it in-store.

More Halloween treats from other chains Auntie Anne’s: Buy a Halloween Bucket between 27 October and 31 October and earn a $5 reward.

Dunkin’s rewards members earn 3X points on donuts and Munchkins from 29–31 October.

Whether you are chasing candy or carving pumpkins, these Halloween deals make sure that you will end the night with something tasty.

