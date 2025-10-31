Halloween spending 2025 in US hits record $13.1 billion as Americans splurge on candy, costumes, and decor

Halloween is not just creeping up on calendars - it’s smashing spending records, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual consumer survey, which was released in September. Consumers in the US are expected to spend a record $13.1 billion this year on Halloween-related purchases, according to the NRF’s report. That’s up from $11.6 billion in 2024. It also beats the previous record of $12.2 billion set just two years ago.

Advertisement

Halloween 2025 spending smashes records Even with talk of price hikes and tariff pressures, Americans seem unwilling to let go of their fall favorite. From dressing in costumes to carving a pumpkin, “more consumers plan to take part in Halloween activities and traditions,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF’s Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights. “Retailers,” she added, “ensure the shopping experience is a treat for consumers this Halloween season.”

Nearly eight in ten shoppers (79%) expect prices to be higher this year - but that has not spooked anyone. In fact, 73% of consumers are celebrating Halloween in some form, a slight bump from last year.

Handing out candy (66%), dressing up in costume (51%), and decking out homes or yards with decorations (51%) remain the top activities. Additionally, more families plan to carve pumpkins (46%), attend parties (32%), or visit haunted houses (24%). Spending has also reached a record high of $114.45 per person, about $11 higher than last year, according to the survey.

Advertisement

Also Read | What is filibuster? Why Trump wants Senate to scrap it as US govt shutdown drags

What are Americans spending the most on for Halloween 2025 Halloween staples continue to take the biggest bite of spending:

Candy: $3.9 billion

Costumes: $4.3 billion

Decorations: $4.2 billion

Greeting Cards: $0.7 billion

Among costume buyers, Spider-Man, princesses, witches, and ghost costumes are among the most popular choices for children. Adults, meanwhile, lean toward witches, vampires, cats, and pirates. Pets are not missing out either, with many pet parents dressing them up as pumpkins, hot dogs, and bumblebees, per the NRF report.

Early shopping and budget tricks on the rise More than 49% of shoppers began buying Halloween items in September or earlier—a sign of early enthusiasm and careful budgeting. NRF’s partner Phil Rist from Prosper Insights & Analytics noted, “Buying early to spread out purchases or shopping at discount stores are just some ways consumers are being mindful of costs.”

Advertisement

Discount stores remain the top shopping destination (42%), followed by costume shops and online retailers (both 31%).

Even with inflation and tariffs in the mix, Halloween 2025 appears to be no exception. Americans are still carving pumpkins, dressing their pets, and stocking up on sweets—proving that no amount of price pressure can deter a good celebration.

FAQs How much will Americans spend on Halloween 2025? According to the NRF, total spending is expected to reach a record $13.1 billion.

What are the top Halloween purchases this year? Candy ($3.9B), costumes ($4.3B), and decorations ($4.2B) lead the way.

Are more people celebrating Halloween this year? Yes, about 73% of consumers plan to celebrate, a slight increase from 2024.

Advertisement