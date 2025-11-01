Halloween bash 2025: Heidi Klum's makeover as green Medusa with Tom Kaulitz as stone knight stuns everyone

Halloween bash 2025: Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum turned heads as she transformed into green Medusa for Halloween 2025.

LM US Desk
Published1 Nov 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Heidi Klum stuns as a green Medusa at her 2025 Halloween bash with Tom Kaulitz as stone knight
Heidi Klum stuns as a green Medusa at her 2025 Halloween bash with Tom Kaulitz as stone knight(Instagram/heidiklum)

Model Heidi Klum certainly caught all eyes when she dressed up as a green Medusa this Halloween. Joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, at the annual Halloween party, Klum looked scary with her scaly green costume and snakes on her head. Tom Kaulitz was dressed up as a knight who turned into stone.

Heidi Klum dresses as green Medusa for Halloween

Heidi Klum hosted her 24th Halloween bash at the Hard Rock Hotel New York’s New Avenue on Music Row. The Halloween bash is being presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+. According to Hollywood Reporter, Klum’s Halloween party became one of the most significant celebrity events this Halloween season. Klum’s costumes have always caught attention. Previously, she had dolled up as a peacock, Fiona from Shrek, E.T., and a worm.

According to USA Today, Heidi Klum gave hints about her Halloween dress during an interview on Thursday. Klum mentioned that she and her husband would once again dress within the same theme as they did in 2018, before getting married. Heidi and Tom got married in 2019, and their Halloween costumes often include dressing up as each other’s counterparts. For example, when Klum wore her famous worm costume in 2022, Tom was dressed up as a fisherman.

For this year’s costume, she mentioned during an interview with Good Morning America that she is going to become something very ugly as well as scary. According to Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, Klum was posting glimpses from her aesthetic make-up procedure on her social media. The outlet also reported that she collaborates with Emmy-winning prosthetic make-up artist Mike Marino. Marino won an Emmy award for his work in The Penguin.

Other celebrities who attended the party included Darren Criss as Shrek, Maye Musk as Cruella de Ville, and Ariana Max as Lady Gaga. Heidi Klum revealed that she spent 10 hours curating her look.

