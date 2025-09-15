Hannah Einbinder likely to be fined $10,000 after ‘Free Palestine’ speech at the Emmys: Check her net worth

Hannah Einbinder made headlines at the Emmys after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She won it for her role in HBO Max’s Hacks. She delivered a bold speech while accepting the award, which also pushed her over the stipulated time.

Winners pay $10,000 per for every extra minute, per host Nate Bargatze’s charity rule. That money goes to the Boys and Girls Club. It is estimated that Einbinder will have to pay $10,000 for going a minute over her time.

Her speech received massive applause. Soon after, a GoFundMe page was started to support her, according to Deadline.

What did Hannah Einbinder say? Hannah Einbinder took a stand against multiple issues during her Emmy speech.

“I want to thank Jean Smart, who is like the sun, and I just get to stand in her warmth. I want to thank the cast and crew of Hacks,” she said.

However, that was not what made the headlines. It’s what she said next. It was a protest against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency's policies.

“I’ll pay the difference, sorry. Finally, I want to say, Go Birds (Philadelphia Eagles football team), F**k ICE, and Free Palestine,” she added.

Hannah Einbinder net worth Hannah Einbinder became famous for playing Ava Daniels in HBO Max’s Hacks, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Earlier, she debuted on national TV in 2020 with a stand-up set on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hannah Einbinder is worth $5 million. In 2016, she bought a Los Angeles condo for $785,000, which is worth $1 million today.

Hannah Einbinder on LGBTQ Hannah Einbinder is openly bisexual and strongly supports LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. She often talks about queer issues and the importance of real representation.

Earlier in 2025, Einbinder received the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Visibility Award for her work on and offscreen. In her speeches, she often speaks about the struggles and sacrifices of queer elders who fought for equality.

Einbinder has condemned violence against LGBTQ+ communities worldwide. She has urged public figures to use their voices for change.