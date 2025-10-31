Happy Halloween 2025: Top 100+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram captions and greetings to share

Halloween 2025 is here! Celebrated every year on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day, Halloween marks the beginning of Hallowmas season or Allhallowtide. As kids gear up to dress up in their scariest costumes going from door to door asking 'trick or treat,' here are top 100 happy Halloween wishes to share with your friends, family!

Happy Halloween messages for WhatsApp Have a spooktacular Halloween filled with fun, laughter, and a little fright!

Wishing you a night full of chills, thrills, and plenty of sweet treats! Happy Halloween! 2. Happy Halloween! Don’t let the ghosts shoo you away from the candy!

3. May your Halloween be as sweet as your favorite candy bar!

4. Eat, drink, and be scary — it’s the night for all things spookily fun!

5. Have a ‘fang-tastic’ night packed with spooky surprises!

6. Wishing you a magical evening filled with pumpkins, potions, and playful spirits.

7. Trick or treat! Hope your bucket overflows with sweets and smiles!

8. Have a hauntingly good time this Halloween night!

9. May your costume be spooky, your night be fun, and your candy stash be endless!

Funny Halloween wishes to give the giggles Want your Halloween messages to spook people out and yet give them the giggles? Choose from the curated section given below:

Hope your Halloween is all treats and no tricks!

Creep it real this Halloween.

May your Halloween be scarier than your Monday morning!

You’re too cute to spook — Happy Halloween!

Ghosts just want to have fun — hope you do too!

Keep calm and say boo!

Remember: calories don’t count on Halloween!

Wishing you a killer Halloween — but in a fun way!

If the broom fits, ride it!

Boo to you from our crew!

Trick or treat yourself… mostly treat!

I’m just here for the boos!

Resting witch face activated.

Ghosts are just people with white sheets. Happy Halloween!

Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road? He didn’t have the guts!

Keep calm and scare on!

Zombies eat brains… you’re safe!

I’m here for the candy and chaos.

My costume? A tired adult pretending to be social.

Halloween calories don’t count. Fact.

No tricks, just treats (and maybe some wine).

I’m under your spell… or maybe it’s just a sugar rush.

Who needs horror movies when you have my Monday mornings?

Witch way to the party? Happy Halloween!

Eat, drink, and be scary — my three favorite hobbies!

I’ve got 99 problems, but a ghost ain’t one. Ho Ho Ho!

I’m fang-tastic, thanks for asking!

When life gives you pumpkins… make pie.

Feeling fa-boo-lous tonight!

I’m just here to lift your spirits… literally.

Warning: I bite when I don’t get candy! Halloween quotes Here are few quotes to share on Halloween-

"I heard all things in the heaven and in the earth. I heard many things in hell.” Edgar Allan Poe, The Tell-Tale Heart.

" I dropped the candies into the children's bags, thinking: You small mortals don't realize the power of your stories." Karen Russell, Vampires in the Lemon Grove.

"There is something at work in my soul, which I do not understand." Mary Shelley, Frankenstein.

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes” William Shakespeare, Macbeth.

"Where there is no imagination, there is no horror." Arthur Conan Doyle Halloween Instagram captions Doubtful on how to caption your Instagram posts for Halloween? We've got you! Not literally, but here's a list for you:

Too ghoul for school.

If you’ve got it, haunt it.

Just here for the boos.

Keep calm and scare on.

Trick or treat yourself.

Creep it real all night.

You say witch like it’s a bad thing.

Fang-tastic night with my favorite monsters.

Resting witch face, fully activated.

Straight outta coffin.

Broom hair, don’t care.

Squad ghouls assemble!

Ghouls just wanna have fun.

A little wicked and a lot of candy.

Boo-tiful chaos everywhere.

Happy Halloween

I’m under your spell (and too much sugar).

Feeling fa-boo-lous tonight.

When in doubt, add more cobwebs.

Eat, drink, and be scary. Halloween image gallery Want to spook people out with just an image? Here you go:

happy halloween