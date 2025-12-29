Happy New Year 2026! Top 50+ wishes, images, quotes, captions for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

With New Year 2026 just days away, take a moment to reflect and plan. Here are 50+ wishes, quotes, images, gifs, and messages to share with loved ones on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Livemint
Updated29 Dec 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Happy New Year 2026 - Top 50+ wishes, images, quotes, captions for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Happy New Year 2026 - Top 50+ wishes, images, quotes, captions for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Happy New Year 2026 – Christmas just got over, and New Year 2026 is already knocking at the door. As you reflect on the days passed and resolutions for the months to come, here are top 50 wishes, quotes, images, gifs and messages you can share with your family and loved ones via WhatsApp, Facebook among other social media platforms.

Happy New Year 2026 images, messages for WhatsApp, Facebook

  • Usher out the old and ring in the new — Happy New Year 2026!
  • A new year means a fresh start. May 2026 bring you new opportunities, big wins and dreams coming true.
  • Wishing you your best year yet — you truly deserve it!
  • Here’s to good health, lasting happiness and prosperity in 2026. Happy New Year!
  • May the year ahead be filled with moments that turn into cherished memories.
  • Cheers to a new year and another chance to get it right.
  • Here’s to 2026 — excited to see all that the new year has in store for you.

View full Image
Cheers to a new year and another chance to get it right.
  • You deserve nothing but the best; may all your wishes come true in 2026.
  • New Year’s Day is the first page of a blank book — write a phenomenal story.
  • The future is yours to shape; make 2026 your finest chapter yet.
  • Wishing you and your loved ones a safe, healthy and prosperous New Year.
  • Happy New Year’s Day is a reminder that every beginning holds possibility.
  • May 2026 bring you happiness, good health and abundance in every form.
  • Dream big and stay bold — may your wildest dreams take shape in 2026.
  • Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Happy New Year 2026!

Happy New Year quotes

  • "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." — Brad Paisley
  • “One thing with gazing too frequently into the past is that we may turn around to find the future has run out on us.” — Michael Cibeuko
  • "Let our New Year’s resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word." — Göran Persson
  • “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” — Taylor Swift

View full Image
Happy New Year 2026
  • “In our perfect ways, in the ways we are beautiful, in the ways we are human, we are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.” — Beyoncé
  • “Kindness, kindness, kindness. I want to make a New Year's prayer, not a resolution. I'm praying for courage.” — Susan Sontag
  • “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
  • “For last year's words belong to last year's language, and next year's words await another voice.” — T.S. Eliot
  • “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.”— Albert Einstein
  • “All of us, every single year, we're a different person. I don't think we're the same person all our lives.”— Steven Spielberg
  • “I do not make resolutions for the New Year but visualize and plan things.”— Amala Akkineni
  • “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”— Walt Disney
  • “Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.”— Mother Teresa
  • “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” — William Shakespeare
  • “The beginning is the most important part of the work.” — Plato
  • “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” — Jack Kornfield

Happy New Year quotes for Instagram, Facebook

  • Hello 2026 ✨ Let’s do this!
  • New year, new beginnings. Happy 2026 🎉
  • Stepping into 2026 with hope and happiness 💫
  • Cheers to fresh starts and new memories 🥂
  • 2026, be kind 🌟
  • BRB, glowing into 2026 ✨
  • Proof I made it to 2026 🎊
  • New year, same sparkle 💃
  • Entering 2026 like… 🕺

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsTrendingHappy New Year 2026! Top 50+ wishes, images, quotes, captions for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.