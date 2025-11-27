Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Top 50 wishes to share with your loved ones this holiday

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving is primarily a secular holiday that focuses on expressing gratitude for the blessings of the past year.

Published27 Nov 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Happy Thanksgiving 2025
Happy Thanksgiving 2025(Pixabay)

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving, an annual national holiday in the United States, is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November to mark the beginning of the harvest festival.

Thanksgiving is historically linked to a 1621 feast shared between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag tribe. In the current days, it is primarily a secular holiday that focuses on expressing gratitude for the blessings of the past year.

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Top wishes

  • Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving filled with warmth, good food, and great company!
  • May your home be filled with peace, happiness, and abundant gratitude this Thanksgiving.
  • Sending you my best wishes for a blessed and joyful Thanksgiving holiday.
  • Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be a beautiful reminder of all the wonderful things in your life.
  • Wishing you a bountiful feast and a heart full of thanks.
  • Counting our blessings and wishing you a day of gratitude and cheer. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • May the good things of life be yours this Thanksgiving and throughout the coming year.
  • We are so grateful for you. Have a wonderful and warm Thanksgiving!
  • Wishing you a season of thankfulness and a delightful Thanksgiving Day.
  • May your Thanksgiving be stuffed with happiness!
  • Enjoy the turkey, the pie, and every moment in between! Happy Thanksgiving!
  • May your plates be full and your hearts be fuller.
  • Wishing you a perfect day of food, family, and football. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • Time to loosen the belt! Hope your day is deliciously happy.
  • May your stuffing be perfect and your nap be long. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • Cheers to a day of overeating and good company! Happy Thanksgiving!
  • Wishing you the best of the feast today!
  • I hope your Thanksgiving table is everything you wished for.
  • May you be surrounded by delicious food and the people you love.
  • Happy Turkey Day! Eat well and be thankful.

  • So grateful to have you in my life. Wishing my wonderful family a very Happy Thanksgiving.
  • Distance means nothing when our love means everything. Happy Thanksgiving, sending you all my love.
  • Everything is better because you're in it. Thank you for everything. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • I am thankful for every moment we share. Have a beautiful holiday.
  • My heart is full because of you. Happy Thanksgiving, dear family!
  • Wishing you a day of joyful memories and warmth. Love you all!
  • The best gift this holiday is spending time with you. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • We may not have it all together, but together we have it all. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • To my favorite people: Hope your Thanksgiving is as amazing as you are.
  • Sending hugs and love to my incredible family this Thanksgiving.
  • Happy Thanksgiving to my dearest friend! I'm so lucky to have you.
  • Thanks for being you! Wishing you a relaxed and joyful Thanksgiving.
  • Grateful for our friendship that gets better every year. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • May your day be as bright and wonderful as the light you bring to my life.
  • Wishing you a fun-filled Thanksgiving. Let's make some great memories!
  • Couldn't ask for a better friend to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • Hope you get to relax and recharge this holiday. Happy Thanksgiving!
  • Sending you good vibes and wishes for a holiday full of laughter.
  • Thankful for all the times we've shared. Have a lovely Thanksgiving!
  • Happy Thanksgiving! Let's get together soon and celebrate our gratitude!

  • Happy Thanksgiving! Full of gratitude today.
  • Simply thankful for you.
  • Blessings to you and yours.
  • Wishing you joy and peace.
  • A thankful heart is a happy heart.
  • Happy holiday! Stay warm.
  • Sending much love this Thanksgiving.
  • Be grateful, be happy, be well.
  • Gratitude turns what we have into enough.
  • Have a blessed day of thanks!

