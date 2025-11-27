Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Top 50 wishes to share with your loved ones this holiday

Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving, an annual national holiday in the United States, is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November to mark the beginning of the harvest festival.
Thanksgiving is historically linked to a 1621 feast shared between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag tribe. In the current days, it is primarily a secular holiday that focuses on expressing gratitude for the blessings of the past year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.