Harry Styles-Zoë Kravitz Engagement Ring: A closer look at the rumoured $350,000 sparkler

Pop star Harry Styles and actress Zoë Kravitz are engaged, a source confirmed to People magazine on 27 April. The couple, who began dating in August 2025, have shared the news with a small circle of close friends.

Harry Styles Zoe Kravitz engaged – A deep dive into the massive ring The source told People that Kravitz has been showing off her engagement ring with visible excitement. The engagement comes after Kravitz was photographed on 19 April wearing a large diamond ring on her left finger during an outing with Styles in London. Images circulated publicly two days later showing the couple kissing, with the ring clearly visible.

Jewellery experts have described the ring as an estimated 10 carats or more, likely featuring an emerald or oval cut set in yellow gold, with an estimated value exceeding $350,000. The design appears to be either a toi et moi style or a solitaire setting.

Given that Kravitz serves as a brand ambassador for London-based jeweller Jessica McCormack, speculation suggests Styles may have commissioned the ring from the prestigious brand. McCormack is known for using ethically sourced diamonds and creating bespoke pieces for high-profile clients.

The centre stone appeared substantial on Kravitz's finger, supported underneath by a yellow gold band that seemed slim. According to jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, the ring appears to feature a substantial centre stone, likely an elongated cushion-cut diamond, set in a contemporary bezel mounting.

This marks the first engagement for Styles, 32. For Kravitz, 37, who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz, this is her third engagement. She was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to August 2021. Her engagement ring from Tatum featured a 7-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond designed by Jessica McCormack. She was also engaged to Channing Tatum in October 2023, but the couple broke up about a year later.

The new ring represents a shift in style from her previous pieces. Rakholia noted that whilst Kravitz's first engagement ring from Glusman was described as antique-inspired, her ring from Tatum moved towards something more contemporary and sculptural. The current ring sits somewhere between those two approaches.

Kravitz typically prefers to let her hand tattoos do the talking and isn't usually a diamond ring person on the street style front. She rarely adds new bands to her signature stack, which has made the appearance of this substantial piece particularly noteworthy.

The relationship between Styles and Kravitz became public knowledge when they were photographed walking arm in arm through Rome in August 2025. They have been spending much of their time in Europe, with Styles having spent long stretches in Rome this year and Kravitz joining him several times since late summer, where they just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life.

A source told Page Six that Styles is "completely smitten" and Kravitz is "on cloud nine" about the engagement. Another source told Page Six that Styles "is completely smitten" and "would jump off a cliff for her".

For Styles, 2026 is set to be a busy year. He is scheduled to kick off his Together, Together global tour in May in support of his anticipated album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The residency-style tour launches at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on 16 May, before moving to London's Wembley Stadium, Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros and New York's Madison Square Garden.

Kravitz, who most recently starred in Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing opposite Austin Butler, next appears in How to Rob a Bank for director David Leitch.