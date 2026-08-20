Harvard shocker: Body parts stolen from donated cadavers; university to pay whopping $53 million to settle lawsuits

Harvard Medical School has been under scrutiny since accusations of black marketing over donated cadavers emerged. Families of donors who had offered bodies of loved ones to the Boston institution for medical research and education alleged that body parts were stolen from its medical school's morgue. To settle the lawsuits, Harvard University agreed to pay $53 million after a Boston court approved the plan on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

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The illicit activity surfaced in 2023, when the former morgue manager of the prestigious Medical School, identified as Cedric Lodge, was indicted. The accused managed the Harvard’s morgue for almost three decades before being fired three years ago. Cedric Lodge was sentenced to eight years in prison in December for stealing and selling organs and other parts of cadavers.

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How Harvard employee trafficked heads, faces, brains, skin and hands of donated cadavers Cedric Lodge pleaded guilty to trafficking heads, faces, brains, skin and hands and transporting them from Harvard's morgue in Boston to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire. According to prosecutors, he had been stealing parts from cadavers since 2018 and carried out this illicit activity in collaboration with his wife who was responsible for selling these body party.

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A number of relatives of individuals whose bodies were donated sued Harvard, accusing the school of negligence. Their families contended that the Boston institution turned a blind eye to Lodge's years-long misconduct until his indictment. Initially, these cases were dismissed until Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in October revived them. The Supreme Court observed that donated cadavers' "horrific and undignified treatment continued for years" and Harvard failed to act in good faith in handling the bodies citing claims of plaintiffs.

The bench said, “Instead of the dignified treatment and disposal of human remains required by the act, the donors' remains were ghoulishly dismembered and sold for profit under the most horrifying of circumstances," abc News reported. As per Department of Justice, seven other defendants were sentenced to imprisonment in related cases after pleading guilty in the case.

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Condemning Lodge's conduct, Harvard's dean of the faculty of medicine, George Daley and the dean for medical education at Harvard Medical School, Bernard Chang, in a joint statement on Monday said that Harvard School morgue manager's actions were "despicable, abhorrent, and a flagrant betrayal of our values as a medical community."

"These events do not reflect the reverence we hold for the altruistic individuals who selflessly donate their bodies to our Anatomical Gift Program (AGP) to provide essential educational opportunities to medical and dental students, practicing surgeons, and allied health professionals," the statement added. The educational institution in its written apology said, "We reaffirm our deep sorrow and empathy for the families of donors who may have been impacted."

In addition to monetary provisions, Harvard Medical School authorities vowed to provide a statement to the families via live webinar "confirming that Lodge’s criminal acts were morally reprehensible." Harvard Medical School further announced establishment of an annual scholarship for medical students in honor of all of its anatomical donors which is set to commence from the 2027-2028 academic year.

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John Morgan, whose law firm Morgan & Morgan represented families in the litigation, in a statement said, “We hope that this resolution ensures that this never happens to another family ever again.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.