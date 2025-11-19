Hazbin Hotel Season 3: What to expect from the next instalment of hit animated series

Fans of Prime Video’s hit adult animated series, Hazbin Hotel, have reason to rejoice. The second season is out now on Prime Video. Earlier, there were a lot of rumours about whether there would be a third instalment of the show. Now, with the second season out, let's take a look at the speculation surrounding the future of the series.

Is there a Season 3 of Hazbin Hotel? Much to the joy of the series’ keen viewers, not only will there be a third, but a fourth season also. According to Radio Times, Vivienne Medrano, the creator of the series, revealed the news during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024. He was speaking at the Amazon Studios animation panel. On top of that, actor Christian Borle mentioned that the recording for the third season is complete and is underway for the fourth.

However, the website added that there is no release date or schedule yet for the next season. Post-production can take a long time, sometimes up to one and a half years. But this time around, the gap between seasons is not expected to be that long, which is a respite for fans.

What can we expect from Hazbin Hotel Season 3 According to PrimeTimer, Medrano has already given some hints about what fans can expect from Season 3.

“I feel like I have to wait to gush about how much I adore S3 of Hazbin because S2 is the one coming out, and S2 is AMAZING, but holy s**t, S3 is like a dream come true creatively for me, so I CANNOT wait to let loose. Those of you who enjoy these shows will be so f**kin’ fed the next few years,” she wrote on social media, as per PrimeTimer.

The creator of the show also said that the fourth episode of Season 2, titled ‘It’s a Deal’, contains a major tease for the next season.

This episode revolves around Alastor, the Radio Demon, and reveals that he was a serial killer and made a deal with Rosie, who leads the cannibal community in Hell, that he would be “the most powerful Sinner in Hell,” the website informs. Season 3 would look at how Rosie gained enough power to give this promise, as per Medrano.

FAQs What is Hazbin Hotel? Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated musical show set in Hell.

Who is the lead character of Hazbin Hotel? Charlie Morningstar, the princess of the kingdom of Hell, is the main character.