I Love LA trailer: Rachel Sennott’s new comedy explores ambition, friendship, and chaos. When and where to watch

HBO has released the first trailer for I Love LA, a new comedy series starring and co-created by Rachel Sennott. The show follows the story of Maia, a young woman trying to make her way in LA entertainment. The trailer gives the first look at Sennott as she navigates ambition, jealousy and a messy reunion with an old friend.

A friendship that turns toxic According to Variety, Sennott plays Maia, a staffer at a talent management company hoping to be promoted to junior manager. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when her estranged friend Tallulah (Odessa A’zion), now a social media influencer, reappears. In one scene, Maia motivates herself in the mirror, saying, “Luck is just when preparation meets opportunity. Hustle until your idols become your rivals.” Moments later, she’s rejected for her promotion, setting off a chain of personal and professional challenges.

Tallulah’s chaotic return adds fuel to the fire. She shows up at Maia’s apartment wearing only a towel, yelling, “Surprise, you little bitch!” Maia is not thrilled to see her. When Tallulah realizes Maia still lives in the apartment they once planned to share, she sneers, “And you’re still here?” — a comment that clearly offends Maia.

Ambition, friendship, and identity in LA As the trailer reveals, Maia soon becomes caught up again in Tallulah’s world of parties and ambition, much to the concern of her boyfriend Dylan (Josh Hutcherson). “Those kinds of people have this, like, endless ambition. They want success and money and a nice house and all these things,” he warns her. But Maia does not listen, and her behavior begins to change as her old friendship consumes her life.

I Love LA release date: When and where to watch Sennott executive produces I Love LA along with Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria, who also directs several episodes. Other directors include Bill Benz and Kevin Bray. The eight-episode season premieres on 2 November on HBO Max, with weekly episodes leading up to the 21 December finale.

The series also features Jordan Firstman and True Whitaker, with guest stars like Leighton Meester, Elijah Wood, and Froy Gutierrez.

FAQs 1. When does I Love LA premiere on HBO? I Love LA will premiere on 2 November 2025 on HBO. New episodes will be released weekly until the finale on 21 December.

2. Who stars in I Love LA? The series stars Rachel Sennott as Maia, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Jordan Firstman, and True Whitaker.