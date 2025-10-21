HBO Max raises prices across all subscription plans effective immediately; here’s what changes for users

Popular streaming platform, HBO Max, has increased its prices on October 21. Warner Bros Discovery confirmed a price hike across all subscription tiers, effective immediately for new users. The price change comes just a year after the last round of price adjustments in June 2024.

The platform bundles together content from HBO, Warner Bros, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, among others. It remains one of the most stacked streaming libraries around.

New HBO Max prices 2025 Starting October 21, the updated prices for all plans are as follows:

HBO Max Basic With Ads

Monthly: $10.99 (up $1)

Annual: $109.99 (up $10)

HBO Max Standard

Monthly: $18.49 (up $1.50)

Annual: $184.99 (up $15)

HBO Max Premium

Monthly: $22.99 (up $2)

Annual: $229.99 (up $20)

For current subscribers, the higher prices will roll in gradually. Monthly users will see the new rates kick in on or after November 20, 2025, with a 30-day notice before renewal, Variety reported. Annual subscribers won’t be charged extra until their plans are up for renewal.

It’s the second time since 2024 that Warner Bros. Discovery has increased prices, signaling a continued push to make the platform profitable amid heavy competition from Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

Why HBO Max raised prices According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Zaslav, Warner Bros Discovery CEO, suggested raising prices back in September.

“We think we are way underpriced," he said. “The fact that this is quality," he continued, “we all think that gives us a chance to raise the price.” HBO Max’s library continues to expand with hits like The Penguin, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us, alongside upcoming premieres including IT: Welcome to Derry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The move follows a wave of hikes across the streaming industry, with streaming platforms doubling down on new content while navigating the rising production costs.

For now, HBO Max is not backing down. The new prices are here, and they are already live for anyone signing up today.

FAQs When do the new HBO Max prices take effect? They’re effective immediately for new subscribers and from November 20, 2025, for existing monthly users.

Will annual subscribers pay more now? Not yet. Annual subscribers will see the increase only when their plans renew.

Why is HBO Max raising prices again? Warner Bros Discovery says the increase reflects “expanded content” and higher production costs.