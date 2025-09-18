Here’s all you need to know about SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch carrying 28 Starlink satellites

Falcon 9 rocket launched 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

LM US Desk
Published18 Sep 2025, 08:45 PM IST
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.(X/@SpaceX)

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX said its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, September 18. The rocket launch was at 5:30 AM ET.

The official X handle of SpaceX confirmed the launch of 28 Starlink satellites from Florida, besides sharing a few photographs. “Falcon 9 launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida,” read the post.

This was the seventh flight as part of the maiden stage booster that supports the ongoing mission that earlier launched NROL-69, CRS-32, GPS III-7, USSF-36 among others.

SpaceX noted that the first stage successfully landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship after the stage separation. The droneship was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

If all goes as per the plan, the Falcon 9's upper stage, which is carrying the 28 Starlink satellites, will deploy them in about 64 minutes after liftoff.

Social media reacts to Falcon 9 rocket launch

In the comments section of the SpaceX post, several users shared their views. “Stunning picture!!! Thank you!!! Space X Team,” one person wrote.

“Another flawless Falcon 9 launch—Starlink network grows stronger tonight,” read another post.

“Absolutely stunning images there, great job by the photographer,” a third person commented.

Previous missions

According to Spaceflight Now, the Starlink 10-61 mission is witnessing a host of 28 Starlink V2 mini satellites getting launched into low Earth orbit around an hour after liftoff.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink restores service after major outage hits over 40,000 users in US

Earlier, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 65% chance for suitable weather during the launch window and meteorologists claimed that they are keeping a close eye on the impact from cumulus clouds.

“Although these clouds are likely to be isolated-to-scattered, a concentrated band of moisture bringing more cloud cover and longer periods of unfavorable conditions to the Cape is possible. Outside of that situation, most of the cloud tops should remain at, or below, flight-through levels but some tops may extend high enough to require more standoff distance,” launch weather officers stated.

In May, SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on a third test flight after the previous two resulted in failure. But just minutes into the flight, the third test also came to an end on a disappointing note. The rocket was launched on its ninth demo from SpaceX’s launch site in Texas. But minutes later, the 403-foot-long rocket lost control and a portion of it exploded.

Also Read: Elon Musk's SpaceX buys $17 billion spectrum licenses from EchoStar. Here's why

FAQs

When did SpaceX’s latest launch take place?

SpaceX said the Falcon 9 rocket launched with 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) on Thursday, September 18.

Where was the latest launch mission carried out?

The 28 Starlink satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

When did Elon Musk found SpaceX?

It was founded in 2002.

SpaceX
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsTrendingHere’s all you need to know about SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch carrying 28 Starlink satellites
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.