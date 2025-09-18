Here’s all you need to know about SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch carrying 28 Starlink satellites

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX said its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, September 18. The rocket launch was at 5:30 AM ET.

The official X handle of SpaceX confirmed the launch of 28 Starlink satellites from Florida, besides sharing a few photographs. “Falcon 9 launches 28 Starlink satellites from Florida,” read the post.

This was the seventh flight as part of the maiden stage booster that supports the ongoing mission that earlier launched NROL-69, CRS-32, GPS III-7, USSF-36 among others.

SpaceX noted that the first stage successfully landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship after the stage separation. The droneship was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

If all goes as per the plan, the Falcon 9's upper stage, which is carrying the 28 Starlink satellites, will deploy them in about 64 minutes after liftoff.

Social media reacts to Falcon 9 rocket launch In the comments section of the SpaceX post, several users shared their views. “Stunning picture!!! Thank you!!! Space X Team,” one person wrote.

“Another flawless Falcon 9 launch—Starlink network grows stronger tonight,” read another post.

“Absolutely stunning images there, great job by the photographer,” a third person commented.

Previous missions According to Spaceflight Now, the Starlink 10-61 mission is witnessing a host of 28 Starlink V2 mini satellites getting launched into low Earth orbit around an hour after liftoff.

Earlier, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 65% chance for suitable weather during the launch window and meteorologists claimed that they are keeping a close eye on the impact from cumulus clouds.

“Although these clouds are likely to be isolated-to-scattered, a concentrated band of moisture bringing more cloud cover and longer periods of unfavorable conditions to the Cape is possible. Outside of that situation, most of the cloud tops should remain at, or below, flight-through levels but some tops may extend high enough to require more standoff distance,” launch weather officers stated.

In May, SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on a third test flight after the previous two resulted in failure. But just minutes into the flight, the third test also came to an end on a disappointing note. The rocket was launched on its ninth demo from SpaceX’s launch site in Texas. But minutes later, the 403-foot-long rocket lost control and a portion of it exploded.

