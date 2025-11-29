Here’s how Kate Middleton is maintaining a normal lifestyle for her kids despite being surrounded by royalty

Kate Middleton is keeping her children grounded. The Princess of Wales, who shares three kids with husband Prince William, is practicing everyday parenting rules with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Despite being surrounded by royalty and being the center of attraction at all times, Middleton has been prioritizing the mental and emotional well-being of her children. Over the years, the princess has been vocal in the interviews and talk shows about raising her kids in the most normal way possible.

Outdoor playtime Kate believes that it is best for her kids to get the outdoor playing experience. She motivates her children to step out in nature and spend most of the time bonding with each other outside while playing games, gardening, and cycling. The Princess of Wales believes that fresh air can evoke creativity, confidence, and emotional well-being, according to The Sun.

During an appearance on Happy Baby Happy Mum podcast, Kate said: “As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about.”

Lessen screen time With the advancement of technology, every kid nowadays has a phone or a gadget with them. However, Kate has laid down some strict rules against the use of technology for her kids. Instead of mobile phones, the princess promoted reading books and solving puzzles as a source of entertainment among her kids.

In October, Kate stated that smartphones are a “distraction, fragmenting our focus” and fueling an “epidemic of disconnection”.

Not losing calm, even in arguments Emotional outbursts are common among young children who deal with stressful situations and disagreements. However, Kate has enforced a “no shouting” rule at home. She has stressed upon having discussions and conversations with the kids, even when they are going through emotional turmoil or frustrating situations. The princess believes that communications are better than confrontations, as per Cosmopolitan.

Being helpful at home Being raised in a royal family does not give George, Charlotte, or Louis an excuse to skip the household chores. Kate Middleton wants to teach her kids to be responsible and enforce teamwork in them. The Princess of Wales has mentioned previously that she lets the kids cook, bake, and play together, putting in a sense of bonding between the three of them.