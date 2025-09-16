Here’s what NFL fans can expect from Sean Clifford and Mike White joining Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Burrow being ruled out due to injury, the Cincinnati Bengals have bolstered their quarterback slot. According to an ESPN report, the Bengals have decided to sign Sean Clifford and Mike White - two quarterbacks - to their practice squad. The two new acquisitions leave the Bengals with a total of four quarterbacks.

What to expect from Sean Clifford? According to Cincinnati.com, Clifford was a fifth-round NFL draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2023. He appeared in two regular-season games for them and three preseason games this season.

The report further claimed that Clifford was a four-year starter for Penn State, throwing for 10,661 yards and 86 touchdowns from 2017 to 2022.

Clifford led the Bombers to the 2016 Division I state championship. He was also a two-time team captain, and the American quarterback was invited to two All-American games, as per Cincinnati.com. The Packers released him earlier this year.

Clifford went to high school at St. Xavier in Cincinnati.

Jake Browning to replace Joe Burrow Jake Browning, on the other hand, will replace Burrow as the starter, ESPN reported. Burrow will be out of action for at least three months, having endured an injury in Sunday's match against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"The point that you turn to now is (to be) excited for Jake to go out there and play. He's earned the right to be in the spotlight. Guys will rally behind him and we'll get Jake's best,” the Bengals coach Zac Taylor was quoted as saying by ESPN on Monday.

Meanwhile, White played against the Bengals in Week 8 of the 2021 season when he was with the New York Jets. He completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in that game, which the Jets went on to win by a margin of 34-31.

FAQs Who are the two new additions for the Cincinnati Bengals? Cincinnati Bengals have added Sean Clifford and Mike White to their practice squad.

What happened to Joe Burrow? Joe Burrow suffered an injury in Sunday's match against the Jacksonville Jaguars.