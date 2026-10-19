Hollywood: ‘Street Fighter’ tops global BO with $51 mn ( ₹484 cr) debut; ‘You Can See Everything’ emerges as surprise hit

North American cinemas welcomed several new releases over the weekend, ranging from a video game reboot and a high-budget survival thriller to an adaptation of a Jane Austen novel. While Paramount’s ‘Street Fighter’ secured the top position at the box office, the Elizabeth Holmes documentary ‘You Can See Everything’ attracted considerable attention despite its limited theatrical release.

‘Street Fighter’ leads with $31 million opening Paramount’s ‘Street Fighter’ claimed the top spot at the North American box office, collecting an estimated $31 million from 3,575 theatres, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

The film also recorded a global opening of $51 million ( ₹484.09 crore), including $20 million from international markets, meeting expectations for its debut.

Starring Callina Liang, Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji, the video game reboot reportedly had a production budget of $82 million, excluding marketing and promotional expenses. Men accounted for 69% of its opening weekend audience.

‘You Can See Everything’ makes an impact with limited release Despite ‘Street Fighter’ leading in ticket sales, much of the cultural conversation centred on ‘You Can See Everything’, a nearly three-hour documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The A24 release earned an impressive $15 million from just 855 theatres. According to the studio, more than 2,000 screenings sold out over the weekend.

The film achieved the biggest opening for a title released in fewer than 1,000 theatres since ‘Borat’ debuted with $26.5 million in 2006. It also recorded the strongest opening for a non-music documentary in two decades, surpassing neither the scale nor the reach of ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’, which earned nearly $24 million from 868 theatres. These figures have not been adjusted for inflation.

Younger moviegoers drive documentary's box office performance Like other successful releases this year, including the Gen-Z favourites ‘Backrooms’ and ‘Obsession’, ‘You Can See Everything’ attracted a predominantly young audience. More than 70% of its opening weekend viewers were under the age of 35.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the documentary was filmed secretly over three years. Fielder reportedly spent more than a month with Holmes and her family, including her two young children and partner Billy Evans, during the final days before she was due to report to federal prison.

The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics, scoring 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and 99 on Metacritic. Audience reactions have also been strong, with PostTrak exit polls recording a 91% "definite recommend" rating.