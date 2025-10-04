Hot ‘n Now opening date announced: Location, menu items, timings and other details

The grand opening date of the once-popular fast-food joint, Hot ‘n Now, has been announced as the franchise is headed to West Michigan. The announcement came following the crew installing a modular building on 1146 129th Ave. near US-131 in Wayland Township, across from the Gun Lake Casino, in just a day, a couple of months ago.

The project is being helmed by Gun Lake Investments, which, along with its business owner, Jeff Konczak, promised easy-on-the-pocket-priced items on the menu, Wood reported.

What to expect from the new Hot ‘n Now joint? Following the grand opening of the new Hot ‘n Now joint, customers will be able to visit the outlet everyday. However, the timings will vary, as from Sunday through Thursday, the franchise will be working from 10:30 am to 10 pm local time, while on Fridays and Saturdays, the drive-thru eatery will run till 1:00 in the morning.

As for the menu, the list of products has been announced on the official website of Hot ‘n Now. Some of the items include the iconic olive burger, hamburger, cheeseburger, and popcorn chicken. For the side options, the consumers could go for French fries, cheesy taters, and an apple turnover.

After the opening of the joint on West Michigan, Gun Lake Investments is also looking to open drive-thru stalls at several other locations, like one in Alpena at 320 Johnson St., GLI reported by mLive.com.

What caused the end of Hot ‘n Now in 2004? Hot ‘n Now was one of the much-loved fast-food joints in the 1980s, when it was first started in Kalamazoo. The owners of the company began opening franchises in several locations, turning it into a successful business. However, things started going south after the ownership of the company was changed multiple times. In 2004, the food joint filed for bankruptcy, marking the beginning of the end.

However, 20 years later, in January 2025, Gun Lake Investments announced that it would revive the brand.

As per the official website of the food joint, Hot ‘n Now “is back—recharged, revamped, and ready to steal some thunder.” It further reads, ”Get the lightning-fast service and no-nonsense menu you remember at shockingly good prices."

The grand opening of the West Michigan joint is scheduled for October 13, 2025.

FAQs Q1. When will Hot ‘n Now open in West Michigan? Ans. Hot ‘n Now is scheduled to open in West Michigan on October 13.

Q2. Will Hot ‘n Now have pocket-friendly items? Ans. Yes, Hot ‘n Now will have pocket-friendly items on the menu.

Q3. When was Hot ‘n Now first established? Ans. Hot ‘n Now was first established in 1984.