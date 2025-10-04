How did Arthur Jones die? Ex-Ravens star and Super Bowl champion passes away at 39

Arthur Jones, former NFL standout and Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, has passed away at the age of 39. The Ravens confirmed his death on October 3 though the cause has not been disclosed. News of his sudden passing has left teammates, fans, and the wider sports community in shock. Remembered for his infectious smile, vibrant energy, and relentless style of play, Jones left a lasting impact both on and off the field.

Advertisement

Arthur Jones' Syracuse roots and NFL Journey Arthur Jones starred at Syracuse University from 2006 to 2009, sharing the field with his younger brother, Chandler Jones, who later became a four-time Pro Bowler.

After college, Arthur was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2010, where he played four seasons. He started 20 games, racking up 100 tackles and 8.5 sacks in his final two years with the team.

His standout moment came in Super Bowl XLVII, when he sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and recovered a fumble, helping secure Baltimore’s victory before the infamous Superdome blackout.

Advertisement

After leaving Baltimore Ravens, Jones played three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Washington Commanders. His contributions on and off the field left a lasting impact.

Tribute by Baltimore Ravens “Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered,” said Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta.

“His big, bright smile, infectious energy, and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others,” he expressed.

A family of champions Arthur Jones was the eldest of three brothers who achieved remarkable athletic success. His brother Chandler Jones won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, while Jon Jones became a UFC Heavyweight Champion. The trio’s journey from Syracuse to professional stardom remains a testament to their talent and drive.

Advertisement

A lasting legacy Arthur Jones’ impact transcended football. Known for his positivity and dedication, he inspired those around him to strive for greatness. His contributions to Syracuse, the NFL, and his family’s storied athletic legacy will not be forgotten. As the football world grieves, Jones’ memory lives on through the countless lives he touched with his smile and spirit.