How has Javonte Williams fared this season? Tracing Dallas Cowboys RB’s performance

Having agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year in March, Javonte Williams has already produced some sensational performances. Two weeks into his fresh 2025 season, Williams has pulled off a scintillating show, establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the National Football League (NFL).

Decoding Javonte Williams’ success with Cowboys As per Cowboys Wire, Williams is now leading the NFL in EPA/play and total EPA, while his yards after contact are top 10. For now, his Pro Football Focus rushing grade is second, right behind Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.

Cowboys Wire states that Williams’ 10 first downs tie him for No. 1 in the NFL and his rating has him No. 9 overall.

Born on April 25, 2000, in Wallace, North Carolina, Williams is even understood to have a top-10 pass protection grade going. While it has been just two games into the season, Williams’ performance has already gained significant attention among NFL fans.

During the game between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, Williams etched his name in history. In that fixture, the 25-year-old became the first Cowboys running back with two touchdowns in his Dallas debut in a non-strike season since Herschel Walker in 1986, according to ESPN. The Cowboys, however, conceded a 24-20 loss at the hands of the Eagles in that game.

Javonte Williams’ history in NFL ESPN reported that the Denver Broncos selected Williams 35th overall in 2021. After an impressive rookie year, he tore his ACL in the fourth game of his 2022 season.

According to CBS Sports, Williams' 4.4 yards per touch across the last four seasons is the third-fewest in the NFL (minimum 750 touches), and he is ahead of only Ezekiel Elliott's 4.1 and Najee Harris' 4.3 during that period.

