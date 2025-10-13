Subscribe

How many episodes in Task? When is crime drama’s finale coming on HBO? Episode 6 stuns viewers, ‘Didn’t see that coming’

HBO’s mini-series Task, inspired by the film Heat, features Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent and Tom Pelphrey as a robber. Episode 6 included shocking deaths and intense revelations.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 Oct 2025, 11:02 AM IST
How many episodes in Task? When is crime drama’s finale coming on HBO? Episode 6 stuns viewers, ‘Didn’t see that coming’(Screengrabs from YouTube/HBO Max)

Task, HBO’s Sunday-night series, premiered on September 7. New episodes release every Sunday at 9 PM ET/PT. The show is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Inspired by the film Heat, Task explores two opposing men on a dramatic collision course. Set in suburban Philadelphia, the story blends crime, family and grief.

Also Read | Task Review: Mark Ruffalo's show is gritty, gripping, and unforgettable

The show stars Mark Ruffalo as a former priest-turned-FBI agent and Tom Pelphrey as a struggling trash collector who turns to violent robberies to support his family.

How many episodes in Task?

Since its premiere on September 7, HBO has been releasing Task episodes every Sunday. The crime drama is a mini-series with 7 episodes in total.

Unlike a regular web series, a mini-series tells the complete story in one season. The story is concluded in a single run without having to offer further seasons to extend the plot.

  • Episode 1: September 7
  • Episode 2: September 14
  • Episode 3: September 21
  • Episode 4: September 28
  • Episode 5: October 5
  • Episode 6: October 12
  • Finale: October 19

What happened in Episode 6 (spoiler alert)?

Task Episode 6 delivered a shocking twist with the deaths of PSP Lizzie Stover and informant Robbie Prendergrast. The episode opens with a tense standoff in the woods between the FBI, the Dark Hearts gang and Robbie.

Also Read | What to watch this October? Full list of new content on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max

During the chaos, Robbie throws a duffel bag of fentanyl into the river before being fatally stabbed by his rival, Jayson. Lizzie, temporarily deafened by gunfire, fails to hear Detective Grasso’s warning and is tragically run over by the gang’s truck while they escape.

Later, Grasso’s past connections with the gang are exposed by an FBI investigation. In a final revelation, it’s discovered that Robbie had secretly arranged for his friend Shelley Driscoll to sell the drugs and give the money to his family after his death.

Social media reactions

“The juxtaposition between Robbie & Tom’s fight scenes tonight was phenomenal. This episode had me bawling my eyes out & still begging for more. Robbie could’ve been any one of us. Trying to take care of our family, and doing whatever we can to get it done,” wrote a viewer on social media.

Also Read | Is Cillian Murphy playing Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter series?

“I can’t stand Mark Ruffalo’s politics ….but give the man an Emmy for this. Incredible. My wife and I love this show just like we loved Mare of Easttown,” posted another.

Another commented, “Can’t believe y'all killed off Robbie. Damn, didn’t see that coming.”

 
 
Entertainment
