Five easy tips to get a healthy tummy: From beating stress to quitting smoking

Leading a healthy lifestyle with proper intake of food is a necessity for a fit body. Often, people complain about their stomach being in an unhealthy shape, causing obesity and other kinds of troubles. The National Health Service (NHS) has now weighed in and revealed five steps that can be practiced by an individual to overcome tummy issues.

Advertisement

Beating off stress and anxiety People feel kind of uncomfortable in the stomach during stressful situations. Worrying too much can cause trouble for the digestive system and hinder the body's processes. Anxiety also causes ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome.

Keeping stress and anxiety low can allow better food intake and can reduce stomach issues.

No smoking and preventing reflux Smoking can weaken the muscles in the digestive system. This results in the stomach acids travelling upwards, causing a burning sensation. Such a process is called reflux. This makes people feel bloated, and they cannot eat properly. Smoking can also cause stomach cancer, having the worst impact on the tummy.

Eating healthy and in portions for a healthy tummy Eating habits should be improved in order to get a healthy tummy. A person should not overeat and process the food in the mouth by chewing slowly. Eating right before going to bed can cause acid reflux. Instead, the last meal should be consumed 2-3 hours before going to sleep.

Advertisement

Losing weight and sweating it out If a person is overweight, they should lose some fat, which could be causing heartburn. This could take off a lot of pressure from the stomach area and improve the digestive processes. Increased metabolism can also help in losing weight.

Too much drinking can disrupt the weight Occasional consumption of alcohol won’t harm the body as much as regular drinking will. Binge drinking increases the acid production in the stomach, leading to weight gain and bloating. It can also cause heartburn in some cases, and the consumer could be at risk of digestive disorders.

FAQs Why does stress affect digestion? The NHS says stress disrupts the body’s digestive rhythm and triggers symptoms.

Advertisement

How does smoking harm the stomach? It weakens the muscle that prevents acid from rising, causing reflux.