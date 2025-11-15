How to keep children’s teeth healthy for a long time? NHS recommends these tips to practise regularly

Oral hygiene is of utmost importance, especially children. Managing a healthy brushing routine from an early age can help in keeping the teeth and gums strong and keep them decay-free. Apart from brushing well, maintaining a good diet with healthy eating habits can also keep the oral hygiene in check.

While there are several toothpaste flavors available in the market, the one with fluoride is considered the best option for the kids, according to the dental experts.

The National Health Service (NHS) has suggested several early habits that can help prevent most childhood decay even before it begins.

For children aged to 3 Brushing children’s teeth should begin right from when the first tooth appears. The parents should gently rotate the bristles around the tooth with a fluoride paste and should practice the habit twice a day. The kids’ toothpaste should not contain more than 1,000 ppm of fluoride.

Moreover, the parents should use only a smear of the paste while also not letting the kids lick it straight from the tube.

For children aged 3-6 When the kids grow up, they should still continue with brushing their teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste. At this age, the children can brush on their own, so the parents should let them do it, while supervising them. The toothpaste should contain 1,000 ppm to 1,500 ppm fluoride, unless a doctor advises otherwise.

The toothpaste quantity should be the size of a pea, and after spitting out, the mouth should not be rinsed. If done so, the fluoride won’t work.

For children aged 7 and above Kids are trained to brush by themselves by this age. Though the parents should supervise, they should let kids be responsible for brushing their teeth regularly. The amount of fluoride in paste can increase to 1,350 ppm and 1,500 ppm, while it should be properly bristled over the teeth for two minutes.

