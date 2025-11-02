How to track runners in the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon: Apps, live map, and web tools explained

Whether you are standing along the race route or cheering from home, keeping up with your favorite runners during the TCS New York City Marathon has never been easier. Thanks to digital tools from the New York Road Runners (NYRR) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), fans can follow participants in real time as they make their way through all five boroughs.

The TCS New York City marathon app According to PIX11, the official TCS New York City Marathon App offers live tracking for every registered runner. The free app is available on both Google Play and the App Store.

Once downloaded, users can search for runners by name or bib number and receive location updates throughout the race. The app features live cameras at the start and finish lines, along with key points along the 26.2-mile course, from Staten Island to Central Park.

A built-in interactive spectator guide helps users find the best viewing spots, and a new “Follow” feature allows fans to automatically track their favorite athletes across future NYRR events. The app also sends real-time notifications and race-week updates, making it a one-stop tool for spectators and participants alike.

Web tracking option If you don’t want to download the app, you can still track runners through a web-based version. Fans can follow runners’ split times, paces, and estimated finish times as the race unfolds.

Broadcast and Live Coverage According to CBS New York, the 2025 TCS NYC Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 2, starting at 8 a.m. with the men’s wheelchair division. The race will be broadcast live, and the TCS app provides a second-screen experience, featuring uninterrupted coverage of the four professional divisions.

FAQs 1. How can I track runners in the NYC Marathon? You can track runners using the official TCS New York City Marathon App, available on Google Play and the App Store. It provides live tracking, cameras, and real-time updates.

2. Is there a way to track the marathon without downloading the app? Yes. You can follow runners through the live tracking website at https://liveresults.nyrr.org/e/NYRR-NY2025.