How to watch ‘Chicagohenge’ this week as autumn arrives with the equinox in Chicago

Fall makes its entrance on Monday, and in Chicago, it is coming with a show. NBC Chicago reports that the city’s famous “Chicagohenge” will be visible as the autumn equinox sets in - that moment when day and night run nearly even across the globe.

The Adler Planetarium explains that the rare sight happens twice a year, during spring and fall equinoxes, when the sun aligns directly with the city’s east-west streets. Meteorologist Alicia Roman with NBC 5’s Storm Team put it simply: “Keep an eye on those sunset and sunrise times.” That is when the spectacle appears.

When fall officially starts According to NBC Chicago, the equinox in the Chicago area hits at 1:19 p.m. CT on Monday. That marks the official start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. On that day, the sun stands directly above the equator at noon, and both poles catch sunlight together, one of only two times this happens all year.

Roman noted that while the average high for late September is about 73 degrees, Monday is warmer, expected to reach 80.

Sunrise, sunset, and shorter days ahead Chicago’s Monday sunrise comes at 6:36 a.m., with sunset at 6:48 p.m. From here on out, the days shorten until December 21, the winter solstice. Data from timeanddate.com shows October 12 will be the last morning sunrise before 7 a.m., and by October 21, the sun dips below the horizon before 6 p.m.

The term “equinox” comes from the Latin for “equal night”, a nod to the near balance of daylight and darkness. Still, depending on your location, the split isn’t perfectly even - a few extra minutes lean one way or the other.

Where to watch Chicagohenge The Adler Planetarium says the alignment began Friday and wraps up Monday evening. The sweet spots for viewing are just after sunrise and just before sunset, within five to eight minutes of the clock times. Face east in the morning, west in the evening, and the sun lines up right through the canyon of buildings.

Popular viewing intersections include Kinzie Street and Madison Street, with strong views down Randolph Street near Millennium Park.

Roman cautioned that clouds could get in the way, though some breaks might give lucky onlookers the chance. As Adler advises: “Simply find one of Chicago’s east-west facing streets, pick a spot 5-10 minutes before sunrise or sunset, and enjoy the view.”

FAQs When does fall begin in Chicago? The autumn equinox in Chicago starts at 1:19 p.m. CT on Monday.

What is Chicagohenge? It’s the phenomenon when the sun aligns with Chicago’s east–west street grid at sunrise and sunset.

How long can you see Chicagohenge this fall? It’s visible for a few days around the equinox, with the last day this Monday.

What time should I look for it? Around 6:36 a.m., facing east, and 6:48 p.m,. facing west, plus five to eight minutes on either side.