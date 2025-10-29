How to watch interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS? Can you follow the cosmic visitor from another world? Explained

Astronomers have confirmed that Comet 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar object. It is the third known visitor from beyond our solar system, according to NASA.

The comet follows a hyperbolic path. It is not bound to the Sun and will eventually leave our solar system. Its closest approach to the Sun will occur on October 29, at a distance of about 1.36 astronomical units (more than 200 million kilometers).

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS is expected to reappear in the eastern predawn sky around November 11. It will be visible only through large telescopes.

Also Read | Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to make its closest approach to Sun this week

During this phase, 3I/ATLAS will travel at nearly 244,800 kilometers per hour. The comet will pass closest to Earth again on December 19, staying roughly 1.8 astronomical units (270 million kilometers) away.

While it poses no danger to Earth, it remains of great scientific interest due to its interstellar origin.

Scientists believe it is a rare opportunity to observe an interstellar comet from another world. This is likely to add valuable data to the ongoing study of cosmic visitors from beyond our solar system.

How to watch Comet 3I/ATLAS? Comet 3I/ATLAS will not be visible to the naked eye at any time. Only those using telescopes with an aperture of at least 8 inches may be able to spot it. They are most likely to notice it from mid to late November when it appears in the morning sky.

During that period, the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) will also observe the comet using advanced instruments between November 2 and 25.

According to scientists, JUICE should capture the comet in an active phase, surrounded by a glowing halo and a long tail as it moves away from the Sun.

However, they do not expect to receive the observation data until February 2026.

Can you follow Comet 3I/ATLAS’ journey? Space enthusiasts may follow the journey of interstellar object 3I/ATLAS using NASA’s interactive tool, Eyes on the Solar System.

Also Read | Rare images captured by ESA show interstellar comet as it whizzes past Mars

The comet created excitement when it passed close to Mars between October 2-3, at a distance of about 29 million kilometers. This was its closest approach to any planet during its one-time passage through our solar system.

Do we have its photo? The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed that two Mars missions, the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and Mars Express, turned their cameras toward the comet between October 1 and 7.