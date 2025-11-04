How to watch November's full moon 2025? Know the date, time and significance of the Beaver Moon

This month’s full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, will peak at 8:19 am ET on 5 November, according to ABC. The second supermoon of the year, November’s full moon, will bring attention to pleasure, impulsive behavior, and wealth. Here is all you need to know about this celestial event.

November full moon 2025: Date and timings In the United States, the full moon will be at its brightest on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, at 8:19 am ET, ABC reported.

November full moon 2025: Spiritual meaning Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas told People magazine that full moons usually “bring heightened emotions, impulsive behavior, and dramatic events”.

Since November’s full moon is in Taurus, it will draw attention to “what we value, as well as our inherent values, and the worth we place on everything in which we have or desire”. As a result, during November’s full moon, we are likely to crave luxury and beauty and feel more sensual.

However, since November’s full moon has “mixed energies”, people may have to face unprecedented circumstances as well, warns Thomas.

Beaver Moon significance According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which started listing full moon names in the 1930s, the beaver moon earned its name because beavers seek refuge in their lodges during this season after obtaining winter food.

Rising in Taurus, November’s Beaver moon will bring attention to wealth, income, material possessions, and the physical world we inhabit.

Is the Beaver Moon also a supermoon? According to NASA, November's full moon is also a supermoon because it will be at the closest point to the Earth in its orbit, appearing larger and brighter than usual.

Best time to watch November’s Beaver Moon Although the Beaver Moon will peak at 8:19 am ET on 5 November, it will be below the horizon at that time, according to NBC Chicago. Therefore, the best time to watch the moon will be on the evenings of 4 November and 5 November.

FAQs What is the date for the full moon in November? The full moon will appear on 5 November.

What is special about November's full moon? November’s full moon is both a Beaver Moon and a supermoon.

What does the Beaver Moon symbolize? November’s Beaver Moon symbolizes heightened emotions, impulsive behavior, and dramatic events.