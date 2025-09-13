What channel is Penn State vs. Villanova on? Kickoff time, TV schedule for Week 3

No. 2 Penn State will be back at Beaver Stadium this Saturday, September 13, for a Week 3 matchup against in-state FCS rival Villanova. The game will start at 3:30 pm ET. This is the first match between the two Pennsylvania programs since Penn State's 38–17 triumph in 2021, and the eleventh overall. The Lions have a 6-3-1 lead in the series overall, reported USA Today.

The USA Today report added that after defeating FIU 34-0 in a shutout in Week 2, the Nittany Lions go into the game 2-0. The running back tandem of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton both achieved the 3000-yard career rushing milestone, which has not been accomplished in the Power Four since Georgia's Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2017. The defensive line also appeared tough.

On the other hand, Villanova, who defeated Colgate in the season opener, is 1-0 and ranked No. 11 in the FCS rankings, a Sporting News report added.

Key storylines of Penn State vs. Villanova Drew Allar's test: Quarterback Drew Allar admitted his performance against FIU did not meet his expectations. Saturday’s game will offer him a chance to bounce back, build chemistry with new wideouts Kyron Hudson, Trebor Pena, and Devonte Ross, and gain confidence ahead of a looming Big Ten test against Oregon later this month, reported the Nittany Lions Wire.

Defense staying strong: Penn State’s defense has allowed just 11 points over two games. The team has also managed interceptions from defensive linemen in back-to-back weeks, raising the question of whether the streak will continue.

Villanova’s Challenge: Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide, a transfer from Nicholls, shined in his debut, but he will now be facing one of the toughest defensive units in the country.

Penn State vs. Villanova: Where to watch Fans can catch the Penn State vs. Villanova game on Fox Sports 1. The broadcast will feature Connor Onion and Mark Helfrich calling the action from the booth at Beaver Stadium. Apart from television, the match will be broadcast on SiriusXM Channel 197 (Penn State broadcast). It can also be livestreamed on Fubo.

The match kickoff is at 3.30 pm ET on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Penn State vs. Villanova: Betting odds As of Saturday morning, BetMGM listed Penn State as 47.5-point favorites over Villanova with an over/under set at 55.5 points.

FAQs Q1: What channel is Penn State vs. Villanova on today? The game will air nationally on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Q2: Can I stream the game? Yes, the matchup can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.