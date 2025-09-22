Hurricane season 2025: Gabrielle intensifies to Category 3, warnings issued over ‘life-threatening surf’

Hurricane season 2025: Hurricane Gabrielle has turned into a Category 3 storm after it intensified on Monday morning, September 22, The Weather Channel reported. As per the latest updates, Hurricane Gabrielle has gained wind speeds of 120 mph and continues to strengthen east of Bermuda.

Advertisement

Intensification of Hurricane Gabrielle According to al.com, Gabrielle has the potential to become a violent Category 4 storm with wind speeds up to 130 mph.

The National Hurricane Center is expecting Gabrielle, which is the second hurricane of 2025 in the Atlantic Basin, to pass east of Bermuda on Monday night, according to USA Today.

Although it might not directly affect the United States, the hurricane has the potential to cause deadly rip currents along the US East Coast.

The center of Category 3 Hurricane Gabrielle was located about 195 miles southeast of Bermuda at 7 AM CDT. Following a thorough analysis of the satellite data, the hurricane center declared on Monday that Gabrielle had become a strong Category 3 hurricane.

Advertisement

Forecasters believe that Gabrielle will intensify even more by the day and is expected to weaken by Wednesday, September 24.

National Hurricane Center warns of ‘life-threatening surf’ In a press release, the National Hurricane Center has confirmed that there will be “gusty winds and showers” across Bermuda on September 22.

“Swells generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda during the next few days. These swells are now reaching the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward, as well as Atlantic Canada, and should continue during the next couple of days,” the NHC added.

It noted that the swells could “cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions”.

Advertisement

FAQs What is a category three hurricane? It is a hurricane with a wind speed of around 111 mph to 129 mph.

Will Hurricane Gabrielle turn into a Category 4 storm? According to the National Hurricane Centre, Hurricane Gabrielle has the potential to become a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 130 mph.

When will Hurricane Gabrielle weaken? Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to weaken by Wednesday.

Is Hurricane Gabrielle a threat to the United States? Hurricane Gabrielle will not directly affect the United States, but it may cause deadly rip currents along the US East Coast.