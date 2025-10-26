Hurricane Melissa path tracker: Powerful category 4 storm threatens Jamaica and Haiti with heavy rains

Hurricane Melissa transformed into a Category 4 hurricane on October 25, as per news reports. As it continues to churn slowly in the warm waters of the Western Atlantic region for days to come, experts are suggesting that it certainly has the power to transform itself into a Category 05 hurricane with winds up to the speed of 160 mph. With these developments, the islands of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba are at a deadly risk as they might face mass destruction due to the hurricane.

According to AccuWeather, Melissa’s track will be influenced by a larger-scale pattern of the jet stream, allowing it to curve and change its direction by heading northeast in the upcoming week. Melissa is expected to make multiple landfalls across the Northern Caribbean region. The publication also predicts rapid intensification of the storm.

Melissa path According to AccuWeather, Melissa is expected to make its first landfall around 5 AM on Tuesday, October 28. It is expected to first hit the southern shore of Jamaica, around 40 miles west of Kingston. Evan Thompson, Principal Director, Jamaica Meteorological Department, said in a press briefing on Saturday that they haven't found a grave yet. “We have not had this experience before. It’s important for us to consider this as an extraordinary situation.” Thompson said in the briefing.

According to USA Today, Hurricane winds are expected to hit the island from Monday. Parts of the island are also expected to receive heavy rainfall up to 15-25 inches. In the Southern coastal areas, the storm surges could reach up to 8 feet. Thompson further pointed out that even after the Category 05 hurricane passes through the island, it will take time for the region to repair the damage after landslides, blocked roads, and floods.

Where is Melissa headed? According to AccuWeather, Melissa is expected to move through the Bahamas this week as it continues to move as a Category 05 hurricane. Later on, it is expected to gain spread and move into the waters of the Atlantic, where it is expected to come close to the Bermuda region and cause disturbance in the region as well.

On exiting the Caribbean, Melissa is expected to proceed a little closer in the direction of the East Coast of the US. Though this will not cause any serious damage to the region, it will indirectly impact the region in the last days of October and the early days of November.

FAQs Where are hurricanes formed? Hurricanes are formed in the tropics, above warm waters.

What do you do when there is a risk of a hurricane? Prepare an evacuation plan and stack all the needed supplies. Leave the area.