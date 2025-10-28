Hurricane Melissa path tracker: ‘Storm of the century’ set to hit Jamaica with catastrophic impact

Hurricane Melissa has strengthened its grip around Jamaica and parts of the Caribbean over the weekend. Amid the storm moving ahead with high intensity, the weather forecasters have predicted it to be the “storm of the century”. According to CBS News, Melissa has been the strongest to lash the island since the records were kept 174 years ago.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center revealed to the media portal that the aftermath of the tropical storm has begun occurring in Jamaica. The residents of the country are witnessing landslides, falling trees, and even power outages, with the officials providing warning signs and also mentioning that the cleanup and damage assessment will be slow.

Hurricane Melissa path Anne-Claire Fontan, the tropical cyclone specialist hailing from the World Meteorological Organization, revealed to the reporters of Geneva that the hurricane is expected to bring catastrophic damage to the island. Further, Fontan explained, "For Jamaica, it will be the storm of the century for sure."

The French news agency AFP reported that Melissa could affect 1.5 million people in Jamaica and leave a “massive impact” on the islands.

Meanwhile, the hurricane was expected to make landfall on Tuesday, with a diagonal slice across the country. It would enter St. Elizabeth Parish in the south and exit around St. Ann Parish in the north, said the forecasters. On Wednesday, Melissa will be over southeastern Cuba and later reach the southeastern or central Bahamas, still in the form of a hurricane.

How are the government officials preparing for the damage? Ahead of the catastrophic storm hitting Jamaica, the government officials revealed that they had been prepared for all kinds of damage that the hurricane could cause. According to the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, "There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5.” He further said, "The question now is the speed of recovery. That's the challenge."

According to CBS News reports, the hurricane is expected to bring 15-30 inches of rainfall to parts of Jamaica and 40 inches in other parts of the Caribbean. The hurricane center went on to emphasize the catastrophic flash flooding and landslides that are likely in the coming days.

FAQs Q1. What is the hurricane in Jamaica named? The hurricane is named Melissa.

Q2. Why is Hurricane Melissa making headlines? Hurricane Melissa is set to become the storm of the century.