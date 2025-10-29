Hurricane Melissa’s path threatens homes of Usain Bolt, Sean Paul and other stars

Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica is dealing with a national emergency. Hurricane Melissa made landfall in the country on Tuesday, as per an Associated Press report. The Category 5 storm was accompanied by catastrophic winds. It is being touted as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes. There is also a potential risk of flooding following the landfall.

As per a Newsweek report, which accessed the map tracing the potential impact path of Hurricane Melissa, homes of several celebrities could face destruction in the coming waves. The most affected areas could be Kingston, Portland, Saint Mary, and Saint James.

Celebrity Homes Facing Possible Impact Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt shared a prayer for everyone in Jamaica hours before the landfall. According to the Newsweek report, he is one of the celebrities whose houses are in the path of the natural disaster. Other famous names from Kingston, the capital city of Jamaica, whose property could be damaged by the hurricane, are singers Damian Marley and Sean Paul. Meanwhile, DJ Diplo has his recording studio in Port Antonio, which could also face some destruction.

Fashion designer Ralph Lauren also has one of his homes in Jamaica, which he bought roughly three decades ago. Another celebrity home that could be impacted belongs to the late actor Ian Fleming.

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica Hurricane Melissa is expected to cause larger-than-expected destruction to Jamaica, as per CNN. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has already warned about “catastrophic damage,” while a UN agency has described it as the “storm of the century”. It made its landfall in Jamaica with a 185mph Category 5 storm on Tuesday. So far, it has already claimed seven lives, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.

Influencer slammed for traveling to Jamaica Amid national warnings regarding the hurricane, an influencer named Hannah Grubbs shared TikTok and Instagram updates, boasting about vacationing amid the Category 5 storm. She has received flak for her social media updates, with people calling her “tone deaf” to natural calamities, reported The New York Post. A person also slammed the influencer for making content and money out of a situation that is proving deadly for others.

FAQs Q: Where did Hurricane Melissa make landfall? Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a powerful Category 5 storm.

Q: Which celebrity homes are at risk from Hurricane Melissa? Properties owned by Usain Bolt, Damian Marley, Sean Paul, Diplo, and Ralph Lauren could face damage.