Hurricane Melissa turns deadly Category 5 storm; Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba brace for impact

Hurricane Melissa, which is raging through the Caribbean Sea, has now officially become a Category 5 hurricane. Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba are bracing for the devastating impact of this storm, which is the most powerful this region has seen since 1988, NBC reports.

The US National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for the people in Jamaica that says that from Monday, when the hurricane intensified into a Category 5 phenomenon, to Tuesday, people should stay sheltered. The hurricane is predicted to make landfall in the island nation on Tuesday, per NBC.

Impact of Hurricane Melissa At 5 AM ET today, the storm’s location was 130 miles southwest of Kingston, the capital of Jamaica. It was generating winds that were 160 miles per hour, NBC reports. The last time this region witnessed such a strong hurricane was in 1988, when Hurricane Gilbert struck the region.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that there will be around 15-30 inches of rain in Jamaica, while in parts of the island, it could go even further to 40 inches. The danger of massive flooding, landslides, and severe infrastructure damage looms over the Caribbean nation.

NBC cited Desmond MacKenzie, minister in Jamaica’s government, who said that the country has set up 881 shelters and 218 people have already taken refuge in them.

According to The Weather Channel, this will be the first instance since records have been kept of a Category 4 or 5 hurricane making landfall in Jamaica. The country came close to experiencing such storms in 1980 and 2004, when hurricanes Allen and Ivan, respectively, passed in proximity to the island, but didn’t make landfall.

Other countries at risk from Hurricane Melissa While Jamaica is going to bear the brunt of the storm, other countries are also going to feel the impact of Melissa.

“Melissa is expected to reach Jamaica and southeastern Cuba as a powerful major hurricane, and will still be at hurricane strength when it moves across the southeastern Bahamas,” the National Hurricane Center said in its advisory, as reported by The Weather Channel.

Jamaica is bracing for the devastating impact Melissa is likely to have. While infrastructural damage is inevitable, the hope would be to prevent loss of life.

FAQs What is Hurricane Melissa? Hurricane Melissa is a Category 5 (highest) hurricane moving through the Caribbean Sea.

When is Hurricane Melissa going to make landfall? It is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday.