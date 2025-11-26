Impressed how Zohran Mamdani handled Donald Trump? Credit goes to New York mayor's ‘Desi upbringing’

Zohran Mamdani’s meeting with former President Donald Trump at the White House was notable. Both leaders have sharply opposed political views.

Mamdani, New York City’s new mayor and a democratic socialist, earlier called Trump a “despot”. Trump, on the other hand, attacked Mamdani during the campaign and labelled him a “communist”.

Despite this history, their meeting took an unexpectedly warm turn. They had discussions on economic issues and city governance. It also boosted Mamdani’s national profile by showing he is ready to negotiate for New York.

Meanwhile, many from the NRI community in the USA ​have credited Mamdani’s ‘Desi upbringing’ for his apparent ‘warmth’ with the US president. One of them is Indian American actor and singer Yamuna Meleth.

According to her, young Desis often learn to balance being bold with showing respect to elders. They try to work within the system that raised them while still pushing for change.

Meleth feels that Zohran Mamdani’s calm behaviour toward Trump looked similar to how many Desi children handle constant advice from aunties and uncles. According to her, the real trick is allowing elders to hype you up and letting them believe they helped shape your success.

“There is a patience that is instilled in you and a sort of acceptance, almost like you’re trained to let it go in one ear and out the other,” she told CNN.

‘Yes, uncle!’ Earlier, in an Instagram video, Yamuna explained it in a funny way.

“You can tell that he has had to listen to so many aunties and uncles yap in his ear, and you can tell that he is on a lot of WhatsApp, at least one WhatsApp thread (group), with 150-plus of his relatives," she quipped.

“We've all had that drunk uncle Thanksgiving moment or training. But, the way that he's like, ‘yes, uncle, yes, uncle, I really respect what you said, uncle’, and ‘I'm still going to do me’. There is a really fine art, one that I had to perfect, didn't perfect, but really had to try to perfect growing up,” she said.

“When you are a contrarian within the Desi community, there's so much smiling and nodding that you have to do while you also know that you will continue to do what you want and what you said you were going to do. But, yeah, Zohran is like Desi media training 101,” she added in the Instagram Reel.

