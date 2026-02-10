Influencer's Bad Bunny boycott at Super Bowl sparks instant social media backlash — claims to lose 1K followers in mins

A social media influencer’s decision to publicly snub Bad Bunny’s headline Super Bowl LX halftime show sparked an immediate backlash and a dramatic drop in followers, according to reports.

Influencer snubs Bad Bunny at Super Bowl — loses 1,000 followers in minutes Content creator Amanda Vance, known for her sports-betting content and large Instagram presence, shared a video showing her seemingly “not watching” Bad Bunny’s live Super Bowl performance in Santa Clara, California.

In the clip, Vance is seen with headphones on, dancing along to a separate livestream — widely tied to a conservative alternative broadcast — rather than the official halftime show. She captioned the post “I chose America and songs I know (sic),” a line that prompted swift reactions from viewers online.

Within moments of posting, Vance claimed to lose around 1,000 Instagram followers in just two minutes, as commentators and fans took issue with her stance amid widespread praise for Bad Bunny’s set.

Backlash and follow-on reactions Vance’s clip quickly drew criticism from other influencers and commentators.

Television personality Kat Dunn publicly unfollowed her, pointing to xenophobic and negative messages aimed at Vance following her post. The episode underscored the sensitivity of social media audiences around cultural moments like the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kat wrote, “Puerto Rico is in America by the way (sic).”

While one person wrote, “Buys $6k ticket for the worst seats then doesn’t even watch the performance she paid for lol (sic),” another person commented, “Well she missed the best half time show of her life (sic).”

Public commentary on platforms like Instagram and X reflected a wider split in viewer opinion. Some users expressed frustration with the performance’s language choice or style, while many more voiced support for Bad Bunny’s artistic expression and representation of Latin heritage on one of entertainment’s biggest stages.

Historic show and mixed reactions Bad Bunny’s halftime performance was broadcast live during the NFL championship game, watched by an estimated global audience. The Puerto Rican artist made history as a Spanish-language headline performer, delivering a set rooted in Latin culture and unity that featured appearances from stars including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Many fans and commentators hailed the show as a milestone for representation in mainstream entertainment.

Yet not all reactions were positive. The choice of an all-Spanish set stirred debate and cultural commentary online and in political circles. Former US President Donald Trump criticised the performance on social media, calling it “absolutely terrible” and not reflective of American values.

Other public figures like Jake Paul urged followers to boycott the show, labelling Bad Bunny “a fake American citizen” in a controversial post encouraging people to switch off the broadcast.

Influencers who take strong public positions during high-profile live events often face rapid shifts in online support — and Vance’s experience illustrated how quickly digital audiences can react.

The reported loss of followers in minutes highlighted the risks of publicly rejecting a performance that millions around the world were celebrating.

However, not all reactions were critical of Bad Bunny. Many fans lauded the performance’s scale, choreography and message of unity — and some even pointed out that occasional vocal critics do not reflect the majority view.