In-N-Out removes number ‘67’ from its ordering system after viral internet trend. What ‘67’ really means?

In-N-Out Burger has officially removed the order number “67” from its ticketing system following disruptions caused by a viral internet trend. Crowds of teenagers reportedly erupted in cheers and filmed themselves whenever the order number 67 was called at West Coast restaurant locations, turning it into a social media spectacle. The change was first noticed by a Reddit user, who wrote: “Every time I would get to number 66, the next customer would jump to 68. Now I’m curious if and why they removed it.”

What the ‘67’ trend is The craze stems from the term “67,” pronounced six-seven, which has been selected as Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2025. While the word holds no official meaning, it has spread widely across social media through memes, TikTok videos, and viral reels. Dictionary.com noted that “searches for ‘67’ experienced a dramatic rise beginning in the summer of 2025. Since June, those searches have increased more than sixfold.”

Origin of ‘67’ The term is believed to have originated from rapper Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (67) and quickly gained traction online through TikToks featuring basketball players and a boy nicknamed the “67 Kid.”

Meaning and usage Although there is no concrete meaning, some suggest it can imply “so-so” or “maybe this, maybe that.” The term is often accompanied by a hand gesture where both palms face upward and move alternately. Dictionary.com described it as “meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical… the logical endpoint of being perpetually online, scrolling endlessly, consuming content fed to users by algorithms trained by other algorithms.”