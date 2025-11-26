Inside Robert Irwin’s family: The Irwins’ legacy and people behind new DWTS Season 34 champion

Robert Irwin, 21, is the new Dancing with the Stars champion, winning Season 34 with partner Witney Carson. Throughout the season, he spoke openly about his grief over his father’s death, Parade reported. He even dedicated some of his performances to him, saying the show opened a door he hadn’t walked through publicly before.

His reflections have revived interest in the Irwin family - Steve, Terri, and Bindi - the people who shaped his life before and after his father’s death.

Steve Irwin, Father Steve Irwin built an international career as a conservationist, zookeeper and television figure. He rose to fame with The Crocodile Hunter in 1996, which aired globally through the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Irwin died at 44 while filming near the Great Barrier Reef after a stingray strike caused fatal injuries. His work at Australia Zoo, and the broadcasts that followed, remain the foundation of the Irwin family’s conservation identity, as per The New York Times.

Terri Irwin, Mother Terri Irwin, originally from Eugene, Oregon, worked in wildlife before meeting Steve during a 1991 visit to Australian rehabilitation centres. They married later that year.

The Irwins went on to run Australia Zoo in Queensland, combining on-site conservation with film projects. After Steve’s death, Terri continued to manage the zoo with her children while remaining active in the family’s media and wildlife programs.

Bindi Irwin, Sister Bindi Irwin, Robert’s only sibling, currently serves as CEO of Australia Zoo. She worked in television as a child, hosting Bindi the Jungle Girl in the mid-2000s. Bindi also competed on Dancing with the Stars in the US, winning the mirrorball trophy in 2015 with Derek Hough.

In 2020, she married Chandler Powell, a former American wakeboarder. Their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born in 2021.

Robert Irwin’s win on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 has drawn new attention toward the family that shaped him. The stories of Steve, Terri, and Bindi remain central to his public life, even as he steps into his own space.

FAQs Who is Robert Irwin’s father? Steve Irwin, the late wildlife expert known for The Crocodile Hunter, was Robert Irwin's father.

Who runs Australia Zoo today? Terri Irwin manages the Australia Zoo today with support from her children, Bindi and Robert.