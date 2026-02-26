Instagram will alert parents over repeated suicide-related searches by teen users amid global push for SM regulations

Instagram said it will notify parents if their teenagers repeatedly search for terms related to suicide or self-harm within a short period, as governments step up efforts to regulate online safety for children.

The platform, owned by Meta Platforms Inc, said the new alerts will apply to users who are signed up to its optional parental supervision tools.

“These alerts build on our existing work to help protect teens from potentially harmful content on Instagram,” the company said in a statement.

It added, “We have strict policies against content that promotes or glorifies suicide or self-harm.”

Alerts to begin in select countries Instagram said its existing system already blocks searches related to suicide and self-harm and redirects users to support resources. The new parental notifications will begin next week for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

The move comes amid increasing global pressure on tech companies to strengthen protections for minors online.

Governments tighten scrutiny of social media The announcement follows growing international debate over youth access to social media platforms.

Australia recently introduced a ban on social media use for children under 16, prompting other governments to consider similar restrictions.

In January, the United Kingdom said it was examining potential measures to enhance child online safety. Meanwhile, Spain, Greece, and Slovenia have also signaled plans to review access limits for minors.

Teen accounts and parental controls Instagram’s “teen accounts” for users under 16 require parental permission to change settings. Parents can also activate additional monitoring features, provided their teenager agrees to the supervision setup.

The company said the updated alerts are designed to give families more visibility into potentially concerning online activity while maintaining existing safeguards and content policies.

Online safety debate Governments are increasingly focused on protecting children from harmful online content, particularly amid concerns about artificial intelligence tools generating inappropriate material.

As regulatory discussions continue, tech platforms face mounting scrutiny over how effectively they can balance privacy, free expression, and child protection in digital spaces.