Invincible Season 4 teaser trailer out, gets early 2026 release date — Lee Pace to play Thragg

Invincible Season 4 will premiere in March 2026, Prime Video announced while dropping the teaser trailer of the upcoming season on YouTube. As per Variety, Lee Pace will lend his voice to one of the most dangerous villains of the comic series, Thragg. The media portal also stated that The Americans actor, Matthew Rhys, will be giving his voice for a character, but the details have not been revealed yet. Season 3 of Invincible was released in February this year.

Invincible Season 4: Lee Pace as Thragg The official Instagram account of Prime Video posted the teaser trailer with the caption, "Welcome back to Burger Mart! Please enjoy a hot BM along with an update on Season 4 of…”

Another post announced the inclusion of Lee Pace’s Thragg in the series. The post’s caption read, “Mark’s about to be…under pressure. Welcome Lee Pace as Thragg."

According to IGN, Thragg is the most powerful in the Viltrum Empire, who rules with an “iron fist”. With Thragg stepping into the limelight in season 4, Invincible sets up the stage for a confrontation with Mark. Prime Video has already renewed the show for another season.

Describing Thragg's character in the series, IGN stated that his strength is “immeasurable” and his lifespan “vastly enhanced.”

Lee Pace on Invincible Season 4 and Thragg In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lee Pace revealed that he finds Thragg’s character intriguing. He continued, “As I was learning more about the story we were setting up, what I saw was a character with a lot of depth and a lot of different extremes. He goes through a lot. I don’t want to say too much about that because we’re just at the beginning of it, but I’ve also never done anything like this before. I’ve never done a voice-to-character like this.”

