Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow tries damage control over viral ‘off-the-record’ dinner invite for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow is in the limelight ever since the news about ‘off-the-record’ dinner invitation for AI billionaire Sam Altman went viral as reported by Matthew Belloni in the newsletter Puck. The 53-year-old Hollywood star reacted after she encountered widespread criticism for hosting a private “casual” dinner in honor of OpenAI CEO at her home in the Hamptons.

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Belloni shared a graphic with the caption, "Invites are going out this week for a ‘private, off-the-record al fresco dinner at her home in honor of Sam Altman,’ which seemed to be a formal invitation from the actress-entrepreneur, as per People's report.

Paltrow's association with the AI billionaire triggered a wave of negative reactions online as many criticized the actress over her connections to the artificial intelligence industry. Reacting to the massive social media uproar, Marty Supreme star on Thursday shared her own versions of the invitation on Instagram Stories. Addressing the controversy, Great Expectations star shared a mocking caption to counter the Hamptons dinner invite memes, “We’re serving swordfish burritos, cheddar foam lattes on request.”

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her version of 'off-the-record al fresco dinner’ invite

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To counter the backlash, the ex-wife of Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin posted parody versions of “private, off-the-record al fresco dinner” invitation, replacing Sam Altman with fictional internet characters, The parody invite featured popular characters like “M3GAN”, “Samantha Jones”, “Shrek”, “Jessica Rabbit” and “Chanty Beluga.” Notably, Chanty Beluga, the viral fictional character, which was created by comedian Courtney O’Donnell, gained popularity in recent weeks.

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How did social media react? A user wrote, “Damage control? It’s not working.” Another user remarked, “Oh yes a cheeky play on the fact you’re hosting a literal predator. Wonderful.”

A third user stated, “The PR strategy is now apparently ‘name every fictional character except Sam Altman.” A fourth comment read, “I just knew you would never condone an invitation this hideous.” A fifth user stated, “It’s common knowledge now that you’ll be hosting Sam Altmann.”

A sixth user said, “Ah yes, honoring Shrek. Very aligned with the whole ‘fairytale billionaire tech overlord dinner’ aesthetic.”

Gwyneth Paltrow's upcoming project On the work front, Paltrow will next be seen starring in Netflix film adaptation of Belle Burden’s best-selling divorce memoir, Strangers. In the upcoming project, she will mark her return in the lead role in over a decade. Netflix in March confirmed that Paltrow will be the executive producer of the movie.

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