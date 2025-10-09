IRS tax deadlines on October 15, 2025: Here's all you need to know about last date amid US government shutdown

The month of October 2025 is witnessing important Internal Revenue Service (IRS) deadlines for a large number of taxpayers across the United States. People would face major financial consequences if they miss out on these IRS deadlines for the month.

IRS tax deadlines: What to know? A person is required to pay a penalty of 5% of taxes owed for every month or partial month the return is late whenever the individual fails to file and pay tax returns on time. Additionally, the total interest can accrue on unpaid penalties, resulting in a jump in the total amount owed.

Those who have been granted a filing extension earlier this year must note that October 15, 2025, is the last date to file their 2024 federal tax return. Originally, the deadline was set for April 15, 2025, but was later extended.

Further, interest could be added to it, which will ultimately increase the total amount due.

As per Newsweek, "failure-to-file penalty" remains separate from the late payment penalties. Even after an extension, taxes owed by taxpayers across the US for 2024 were still due on April 15.

All about disaster relief extensions Some of the taxpayers will be allowed to file their returns by October 15, despite not making a request for an extension.

Among those who remain affected under this are the locals of California's Los Angeles County, where as many as 180,000 people were evacuated earlier this year due to deadly wildfires.

People who remain affected by the federally declared disaster are automatically granted extra time for filing or making specific payments.

Similarly, people in parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia could be granted time until November 3, 2025, or later due to federally declared disasters in these regions, as per Newsweek.

For more details, taxpayers can visit the IRS disaster relief page.

Government shutdown in the US Amid the ongoing government shutdown in the US, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has furloughed almost half of its workforce. Several of its services remain shut till the time the federal government reopens.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, most IRS operations are closed,” the IRS stated on its official website.

The government shutdown started on October 1 as Congress failed to reach an agreement over federal funding.

The Associated Press reports that 53.6% of IRS staff will continue to work when the federal government remains shut.

FAQs Are there changes in IRS tax deadlines due to the government shutdown? No, all tax deadlines still continue to apply despite reduced staffing.

When will the government shutdown end? As of now, it remains uncertain how long it will continue.