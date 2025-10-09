Is Donald Trump disqualified for Nobel Peace Prize? Did US president’s nominations come after deadline? Here's the truth

There is massive buzz about the possibility of US President Donald Trump getting the Nobel Peace Prize this year. However, there are also speculations that he has been disqualified. Here’s what we know so far.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped the India-Pakistan war in May. The US president continues to argue that he threatened the Asian neighbours with tariff imposition if they continued to engage in a war-like situation.

According to Trump, he gave India and Pakistan 24 hours to stop the military engagement. It stopped within 4 hours after his phone call, he claims.

On June 20, Pakistan announced plans to nominate Donald Trump for his “decisive leadership” during the India-Pakistan crisis. India, however, has never officially acknowledged that the US played any role in stopping the war.

A Republican congressman nominated Trump for the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed support.

In August, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet also claimed to have nominated President Trump for mediating the Thailand ceasefire.

There are 338 candidates for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, 244 individuals and 94 organisations, according to USA Today. The winner will be announced on October 10.

Now, the issue with all these nominations for Trump is the fact that the deadline for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize nominations was January 31. it means the said nominations for Donald Trump came too late to be valid.

Qualified individuals, like government officials, can submit them. However, the Nobel Committee does not release the names of nominees until 50 years later.

Last night, Trump was asked if he would win the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. Check his reply:

So, is Donald Trump disqualified? No, he is not. Here’s why.

On December 11, New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said she had nominated Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Tenney said the nomination was for their work on the Abraham Accords. The US-brokered agreements normalised Israel’s ties with several Arab nations in 2020.

“Without their work, terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the IRGC would still pose a massive threat to all civilians in the Middle East and around the world,” the Congresswoman said in an official statement.

“In a time of global turmoil, the bold and unwavering efforts of these leaders is unprecedented and offers hope for lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world (sic),” she added.