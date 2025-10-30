Is Halloween a federal holiday in US? Check what is open and what is closed on 31 October

The United States of America celebrates many festivals during the fall season. However, the most favorite festival celebrated during the fall is Halloween. Celebrated on 31 October every year, Halloween is about unleashing one’s spooky side. Citizens celebrate it by wearing scary costumes, decorating their houses with spider webs and jack-o-lanterns, and going trick-or-treating. While people desperately wait for their favorite festival to arrive, many wonder if Halloween is a federal holiday or not.

This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Friday. The commonly celebrated holiday is not a federal holiday, according to the government. That means all federal services like post offices, stock markets, police stations, and banks will remain open. According to USA Today, while some federal workers might not turn up due to the government shutdown, most of these services will be open for use by the general public.

What is open during Halloween? As Halloween is falling on a weekday, schools will be open during Halloween, according to Primetimer. However, children might be asked to get dressed and schools will most probably be celebrating the occasion. The publication also reports that the United States Postal Service, FedEx, and other mail delivery services will also be open.

Federal banks, including the Bank of America, Citibank, and Wells Fargo, along with pharmacies, will also remain open. Unlike bank holidays, people will not have to stand in queues outside the ATM on Halloween. Retail stores such as Walmart and Costco will be operating, and stock markets such as NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange will also be running on Halloween.

What is a federal holiday? According to the US government, some commonly celebrated holidays are recognized as federal holidays. During federal holidays, government/federal employees get paid leave. For a common holiday to be recognized as a federal one, Congress must enact it by law, and the president of the United States must sign it. According to USA Today, there are 11 federal holidays in a year in the USA. These include Labor Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Juneteenth National Independence Day, and Columbus Day.

FAQs Why is Halloween not a federal holiday? Halloween is not a federal holiday as it hasn’t been recognized by Congress yet.

Is 31 October always celebrated as Halloween? Yes, 31 October is always celebrated as Halloween in the USA.