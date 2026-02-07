Is Suraj Chavan ‘India's Justin Bieber' and the ‘most handsome man'? Here's a fact check on the viral sensation

Suraj Chavan has made headlines yet again, this time after Western media claimed he was voted the “most handsome man” in India, following his tag as "India's Justin Bieber" on social media.

Here's all you need to about the viral sensation.

Why is Suraj Chavan being called ‘India’s Justin Bieber'? Suraj Chavan is being called ‘India’s Justin Bieber' on social media because of his hair, often likened to Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s style from the early 2010s.

Is Suraj Chavan really the ‘most handsome man’? These claims were marked as false by users on X via Community Notes.

Advertisement

There are no verified reports confirming Suraj Chavan as India’s most handsome man. India does not have an official or nationally recognised “most handsome man” voting system, and no such poll has ever been conducted. As a result, the assertions implying countrywide fame were deemed misleading.

Netizens react One of the social media users said, “Justin we apologise to you.” Another remarked, “Going to India so they can call me the most handsome Mexican looking Indian person." “Is this some sarcasm?” questioned a user.

“Confidence through the roof", "I would rather swallow blue jeans than agree with this post”, ”Smells like curry already" were among other comments.

Also Read | Marathi reality TV star Jay Dudhane arrested on ₹5-cr fraud charges

Who is Suraj Chavan? Hailing from Baramati taluka in Pune district and born in 1994, Suraj Chavan was raised in Modhave, a small village in Baramati, Suraj’s early life was marked by hardship. Orphaned at a young age, he took on the responsibility of supporting his five sisters. The loss of his father to cancer and his mother to illness further compounded the family’s struggles. Unable to continue his studies after class 8th because of financial constraints, he started earning around ₹300 a day as a daily wage labourer, according to multiple media reports.

Advertisement

Today, Chavan is a well-known digital content creator and a rising star in the entertainment industry. He rose to increased popularity after winning Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. With more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram as strong social media presence, Suraj is celebrated for his creative, relatable, and engaging content that connects with a broad audience.

What is Suraj Chavan's age? Suraj Chavan is reportedly 31 year old.

Suraj Chavan's Bigg Boss Marathi prize Suraj Chavan walked away with a cash prize of ₹14.6 lakh, a jewelry voucher worth ₹10 lakh, and a two-wheeler, bringing his total winnings from the show to ₹24.6 lakh, as per Koi Moi report. For his participation in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Suraj was reportedly paid only ₹25,000 per week. Over the 10 weeks leading up to the grand finale, he earned a total of ₹2.5 lakh as his appearance fee, reports noted. Comparatively, his overall prize of ₹24.6 lakh is a staggering 835% higher than his total earnings from the show as a weekly paycheck.

Advertisement

Suraj Chavan's wedding Suraj Chavan tied the knot with his childhood friend, Sanjana Gophane, on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Numerous photos and videos from the wedding have been shared online.

Suraj posted a compilation video on his Instagram account showcasing moments from the wedding celebrations. Fans quickly reacted, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. According to Pinkvilla, all the wedding-related ceremonies, including the engagement, Haldi, and marriage, were held on the same day in Jejuri, Saswad, near Pune.

Suraj Chavan remembers Ajit Pawar’s unwavering support Suraj Chavan was devastated by the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati last month. The reality show star shared a close connection with Pawar, who had been a significant influence in his life. Pawar had once helped Chavan by arranging a house for him, a kind gesture that Chavan often expressed his heartfelt gratitude for.

Advertisement