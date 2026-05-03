Isack Hadjar disqualified from Miami GP qualifying over floor breach after Kimi Antonelli claims pole

Isack Hadjar has been officially disqualified from the Miami Grand Prix qualifying results after the FIA confirmed a clear technical breach on his Red Bull. Post-session scrutineering found the floor boards on both the left-hand and right-hand sides protruding two millimetres beyond the allowed reference volume, in breach of Article C3.5.5 of the 2026 Formula 1 Technical Regulations.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer stated: “After the Qualifying, legality volumes were checked on car number 06. The lhs [left-hand side] and rhs [right-hand side] floor board were protruding 2mm out of the reference volume RV-FLOOR BOARD. As this is not in compliance with Article C3.5.5 of the Formula 1 Technical Regulation, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

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The stewards confirmed the disqualification. Hadjar lost his ninth-place grid position and will start Sunday’s race from the pitlane. Red Bull has apologised for the error that cost their young driver a strong result.

Red Bull's apology Red Bull accepted the penalty and did not intend to appeal, with boss Laurent Mekies apologising to Hadjar for the mistake.

“We made a mistake and we respect the decision of the Stewards,” said Mekies. “No performance advantage was intended nor gained from this error.

“We will learn from this incident and assess our processes to understand how it occurred and to take steps to ensure it cannot happen again.

“As a team, we apologise to Isack, and to our fans and partners. We learn the hard way today but we will move forward.

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“Now our focus is on converting yesterday’s encouraging showing into a strong race performance this afternoon.”

Also Read | F1 cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP 2026 amid conflict: Updated schedule

How did Kimi Antonelli storm to pole position in Miami GP qualifying? Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli delivered a brilliant performance to claim pole position with a time of 1:27.798s. Max Verstappen was just 0.166 seconds slower in second place for Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari on 1:28.143s.

Lando Norris recovered from a boost issue to take fourth. George Russell placed fifth for Mercedes, while Lewis Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, finished sixth. Oscar Piastri was seventh, Franco Colapinto eighth for Alpine, and Pierre Gasly completed the top ten.

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The session was full of tension. Several drivers, including Piastri, narrowly escaped elimination in Q1, while strong winds and tyre management made the final runs unpredictable.

Top 10 Miami GP 2026 Qualifying results 1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1:27.798s

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1:27.964s

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:28.143s

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:28.183s

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 1:28.500s

8. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 1:28.762s

9. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – 1:28.789s (disqualified)

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 1:28.810s

Miami Grand Prix race timing Sunday’s race start has been brought forward to 1 PM local time due to the threat of thunderstorms. Hadjar now faces a tough recovery drive from the pitlane, while Verstappen will look to capitalise on Red Bull’s improved pace from the front row.

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