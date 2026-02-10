Ja Rule, Tony Yayo clash on San Francisco–New York flight; video goes viral

A routine domestic flight in the US turned tense on Sunday after rapper Ja Rule and G-Unit associate Tony Yayo were involved in a heated argument onboard a Delta Airlines flight from San Francisco to New York. The confrontation, which happened shortly after boarding, led to both men being briefly escorted off the aircraft by flight staff, according to Filmogaz.

Footage of the incident was recorded by rapper Uncle Murda, a close associate of 50 Cent, and later shared on Instagram. The video quickly went viral, gaining massive views online.

According to reports, Ja Rule was seated one row ahead of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda in the business class cabin. Trouble began when Ja made a remark about the pair as they were settling into their seats. The comment triggered an immediate verbal exchange, which soon escalated into shouting.

Pillow thrown as tempers flare In the video, Uncle Murda can be heard calling out Ja Rule, who responded angrily. Witnesses said Ja shouted profanities, repeatedly said he wanted to fight, and eventually threw a pillow towards Yayo’s seat.

Tony Yayo responded by pointing out that an aircraft is a “federal offense” zone and insisted he had not done anything wrong. Nearby passengers turned to watch as the argument disrupted the cabin.

Flight attendants stepped in and temporarily removed both men from the aircraft while the situation was handled.

Ja Rule claims victory on social media Ja Rule later addressed the incident on X, saying he “popped on these punks by himself” despite being outnumbered. He claimed he threw the pillow at Yayo’s head because “he is soft”.

The rapper added that he knocked Yayo’s hat off and said he found the entire episode amusing.

Ja also shared a TMZ witness account which stated that he was the aggressor, had shouted profanities, said he wanted to fight, and threw the pillow. The report confirmed that both men were briefly taken off the plane, with Yayo shouting about “federal offenses”.

‘Two clowns’: Ja Rule explains his side Speaking to TMZ, Ja Rule said he noticed Yayo and Murda as soon as he boarded and laughed at what he described as “two clowns who looked like they saw a ghost”.

He claimed they are constantly talking trash about him, which is why he decided to confront them directly.

50 Cent mocks rival over plane incident 50 Cent later shared the video with his 38 million Instagram followers, using the moment to ridicule his longtime rival.