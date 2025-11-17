Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing match live-streaming details: When and where to watch ‘Judgment Day’

Jake Paul has arranged a new Netflix boxing event. It comes after his fight with Gervonta Davis was canceled. The American boxer will face British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua in Miami.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime, Deadline quoted Paul as saying.

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry,” he said.

According to Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul could “get this work” because he has no intention of showing mercy. The boxer explained that he had taken some time off and was now returning with this “massive” show.

“I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record while keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face,” he said.

On December 19, this bout will stream live on Netflix and feature 8 rounds, each with a 3-minute limit, and 10oz gloves. Paul has boxed 13 times and won 12. His only loss came against Tommy Fury.

“On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep,” Jake Paul said.

Joshua brings significantly more experience, having fought in 32 fights and won 28 of them. Most of those wins came by knockout. That makes the next game Paul’s toughest challenge yet.

Their match marks Paul’s second live event on Netflix. His earlier boxing match was canceled because Davis had faced a civil case linked to charges of battery and other serious offenses.

The switch to Joshua has created a big attention as fans wait to see how Paul handles a real world champion.

Netflix reacts According to Gabe Spitzer, Anthony Joshua is one of the toughest and most accomplished heavyweights in the world. The VP of Sports at Netflix has called him “the ultimate test for any fighter”.

Netflix respects Jake Paul’s choice to take on such a challenge because it shows bold ambition for his career, he said.